NASHVILLE STAPLE ART & SOUL CELEBRATES FOUNDER WITH OCTOBER RETROSPECTIVE FOR NATIONAL ARTS & HUMANITIES MONTH

Arunima Orr

Art & Soul announces Nima's Retrospective, a special exhibition honoring the legacy of painter and pioneer of expressive arts, Arunima (Nima) Orr.

- Arunima Orr

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month, Art & Soul announces Nima's Retrospective, a special exhibition honoring the career and artistic legacy of painter, performance artist, and pioneer of expressive arts, Arunima (Nima) Orr.

The event takes place Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Art & Soul studio located at 4340 Sidco Drive, Nashville, TN 37204. Admission is open to the public, and details are available at .

National Arts & Humanities Month highlights the vital role creative expression plays in shaping healthy communities. As a cornerstone of Nashville's creative arts landscape since 1988, Art & Soul exemplifies this mission. Orr established the studio as an intentional space dedicated entirely to personal growth, creative discovery, and individual transformation through the creative process. Orr is scheduled to make a special appearance to connect with community members and share insights into her body of work, health permitting.

"National Arts & Humanities Month is a reminder that art is essential to our collective well-being," says Orr. "Art & Soul was created to offer people a path back to their innate creativity, and this retrospective is a celebration of the community, process, and core practices that have sustained this space for nearly four decades."

About the Artist

Arunima Orr earned a degree in literature from Stanford University. She expanded her visual arts training at the San Francisco Art Institute, Middle Tennessee State University, and South Massachusetts University, later earning a master's degree from Lesley University focusing on the intersection of creative expression and human development.

Event Details

Event: Nima's Retrospective (National Arts & Humanities Month Feature)

Date & Time: Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Art & Soul, 4340 Sidco Drive, Nashville, TN 37204

Website:

Lachelle Washington

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NASHVILLE STAPLE ART & SOUL CELEBRATES FOUNDER WITH OCTOBER RETROSPECTIVE FOR NATIONAL ARTS & HUMANITIES MONTH News Provided By Art & Soul Nashville October 06, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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