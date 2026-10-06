Andhra Constable Injured As Gun Misfires During Defence Minister's Vizag Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 6 (IANS) An Andhra Pradesh Police constable was injured after his service rifle misfired while he was deployed on security duty during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at INS Dega when the Armed Reserve (AR) constable was on duty for the security of Rajnath Singh's aircraft.

Appalakonda, the AR constable attached to the Andhra Pradesh Special Police Battalion, sustained serious injuries to the lower left side of his chest.

According to police, the Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), which the constable was carrying, accidentally went off.

On hearing the loud sound, police and security personnel rushed to the spot. The constable was found unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. Doctors were closely monitoring his condition.

Senior officials visited the spot. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the misfire.

The Defence Minister was in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to launch Fleet Support Ship-1 (FSS-1) at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).

He also laid the keel of Fleet Support Ship-5 (FSS-5) and inaugurated the upgraded Slipway-4 and 300-tonne Goliath Crane.

Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday, interacted with the Navy personnel during 'Badakhana'.

After the launch of FSS-1, laying the keel of FSS-5 and inaugurating upgraded Slipway-4 and the 300-tonne Goliath Crane, he left for Koraput in Odisha, where he inaugurated the second Shakti Engine Manufacturing Unit at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

He inaugurated the milestone event marking the delivery of the 2,000th aero-engine by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Koraput Division.

The event at Visakhapatnam was attended by Navy chief, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Andhra Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure & Development Minister Janardhan Reddy, Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat Mathukumilli, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Eastern Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard, Additional Director General Donny Michael, HSL Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral C Raghuram (retd), and senior officers of the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence.