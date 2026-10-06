Ameer's 'Maakaali' Unit Wraps Up Its First Schedule Of Shooting

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) The makers of director Aravinth S B's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Maakaali', featuring well known Tamil film actor and director Ameer in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the unit had now wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

Ayngaran International, one of the production houses associated with the production of the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update.

It wrote, "THE FIRST SCHEDULE OF #MAAKAALI HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY WRAPPED! The much-awaited Maakaali has completed its first schedule, marking a powerful beginning to a promising cinematic journey. With the first chapter now complete, the film gears up for the next phase of its production. The story is about to unfold. Written & Directed by @aravinthsb93. A @justin_tunes Musical."

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had begun shooting in Vellore in the beginning of September this year.

The film has triggered huge expectations as director Aravinth had formally served as an associate director to ace director Mari Selvaraj.

It was in fact, Mari Selvaraj, who announced the title of this film through his social media timelines. The ace director had said, "Extremely elated to present my own @aravinthsb93 as the Writer and Director of #Maakaali. As time passes by, wounds shatter and a rebel rises. A @justin_tunes Musical."

Interestingly, Mari Selvaraj is also one of the producers of the film. Sources in the unit had told IANS that shooting for the film had begun with a traditional pooja.

Sources had said the makers were looking to make 'Maakaali' into a hard-hitting, impactful film that addresses an important social issue in a deep and intense fashion. The film is being jointly produced by K. Karunamoorthy under the banner of Ayngaran International, and Divya Mari Selvaraj and Mari Selvaraj under the banner of Navvi Studios.

Sources had also pointed out that the film had a powerful storyline that was rooted in the pain and limitations of human life. Also, it would be made with a deep sense of social concern, they had added.

'Maakaali' will be emotionally compelling and thought-provoking. The recently unveiled first-look poster of the film featured Ameer walking alone on a gigantic skeleton of an animal, while the second poster featured the title 'Maakaali' amidst scattered animal skeletons.

The posters effectively reflected the dark and profound backdrop of the film, a source in the know had then said.

The striking visuals, which have several layers of meaning hidden in it including emptiness, destruction, the pain of nature, and a hidden reality of society, have created additional curiosity and anticipation about the film.

Apart from Ameer, the film will also feature actors Swasika, Anishma Anilkumar, Hariharan, Ashwin Ram, and Lenin Bharathi in prominent roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Selvarathinam Pradheepan while editing is to be handled by well known editor, Selva RK.

Justin Prabhakaran, who is one of the fastest rising music directors in the south, is to score music for this film, which will have Ramu Thangaraj serving as its Art Director.

Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dileep Subbarayan while Varshini Shankar has been roped in as the Costume Designer.

Suren G and Azhagiya Koothan are handling the Sound Design while Venkat Arumugam is to serve as the film's Executive Producer.