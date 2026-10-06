Karnataka Cabinet Approves Rs 704 Cr Project For Judicial Digitization

Rs 704 crore for judicial digitisation

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday approved a Rs 704 crore project aimed at further strengthening the digitisation and digital transformation of Karnataka's judicial system, Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge said.

The Cabinet has given its nod to take up various digitisation and digital transformation works, including establishment of a Data Centre and Disaster Recovery Centre for the judiciary through the Karnataka State Data Centre (KSDC), the Minister said.

“This will further strengthen the digital infrastructure of the courts in the state and also help in providing judicial services more smoothly and effectively,” Kharge said. The minister added that the Cabinet has decided to appoint the e-Governance Division of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) as the nodal department for implementation of the project.

'Yuva Aapda Mitra' scheme

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet meeting has given administrative approval to purchase 'Emergency Responder Kits' containing rescue materials for volunteers selected under the centrally sponsored "Yuva Aapda Mitra" scheme, to effectively tackle natural disasters and emergency situations in the state, said Home, Information and Biotechnology & e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge.

Under this scheme, a total of 10,350 volunteers will be trained through Scouts, NSS and 'Mera Yuva Bharat' agencies in 11 districts of the state - Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru City, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir, the Minister said.

Each trained volunteer will be provided with an 'Emergency Responder Kit' containing protective equipment at a cost of Rs 10,000 per kit. The total grant cost will be Rs 10.35 crore. The Fire and Emergency Services Department will procure these kits through a tender process under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act (KTPP Act) 1999 and deliver them to the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) of the respective 11 districts, Minister Priyank Kharge informed. (ANI)

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