New Indian Envoy To Iran Reaffirms Commitment To Expand Cooperation

India's newly appointed Ambassador to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, officially presented his credentials to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, at a ceremony in Tehran.

Following the presentation of credentials, the Indian envoy reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and advancing the long-term vision established by the leadership of both nations.

The Embassy of India in Iran announced the development in a post on X, stating, "H.E. Shri Vishwesh Negi presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran to H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The embassy added that during the meeting, Ambassador Negi underscored India's intent to deepen strategic and diplomatic engagement with Tehran, "The Ambassador reiterated India's commitment to further strengthening the India-Iran partnership and advancing the vision set out by the leadership of both countries."

H.E. Shri Vishwesh Negi presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran to H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Ambassador reiterated India's commitment to further strengthening the India-Iran partnership and advancing the vision set out by the leadership of both countries. جناب آقای ویشوِش نِگی استوارنامه خود را به‌عنوان سفیر هند در جمهوری اسلامی ایران به جناب آقای دکتر مسعود پزشکیان، رئیس‌ جمهوری اسلامی ایران، تقدیم نمود. سفیر هند بار دیگر بر تعهد هند به تقویت هرچه بیشتر مشارکت هند و ایران و پیشبرد چشم‌انداز ترسیم‌شده از سوی رهبران دو کشور تأکید کرد. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy - India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) October 6, 2026

New Envoy Takes Charge at Crucial Juncture

Vishwesh Negi was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in August.

Negi, a 2002-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is currently serving as a Joint Secretary within the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. Negi, a senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, takes charge of the Tehran mission at a crucial juncture for India-Iran diplomatic, economic, and regional connectivity initiatives.

India Condemns Attack on Commercial Vessel

Earlier in the day, expressed stern condemnation of the projectile strike on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which injured 12 of the 19 crew members, of whom 17 were Indian nationals, calling for immediate cessation of attacks against civilian infrastructure and seafarers.

11 Indian Nationals Injured

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that 11 of the 17 Indians aboard the vessel MT On Peace sustained injuries following the attack off the coast of Oman, while transiting the critical maritime chokehold. "We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," the MEA statement read.

The MEA informed that the injured seafarers were safely evacuated and are currently being medically treated in Khasab, Oman. Expressing gratitude towards the Omani authorities, the MEA stated, "With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support."

The MEA, in the strongest terms, condemned these perpetual attacks on commercial shipping and reiterated the call for an immediate end to the hostilities to re-establish peace and stability in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region," the statement read.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest," it added.

(ANI)

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