Chanderpaul Hails Kohli's Longevity, Says You Can't Write Him Off

Chanderpaul on Virat Kohli's Longevity

Former West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul hailed Indian batting icon Virat Kohli's longevity, saying that a player of his quality just cannot be put aside and "written off" so easily. Shivnarine was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends season 3, where he is a part of West Indies Champions.

Speaking about Virat, Shivnarine spoke of noticing Virat's talent since he was an under-19 talent signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with both sharing the changing room together. The West Indies legend, with over 20,000 runs across all formats, said that Virat still has the talent and what it takes to do well for the team. "You know the guy can still play. Right? You know, people are trying to write him off, but I knew him since he was a kid coming out from Under-19 coming into the Bangalore team. I was there in the Bangalore team, and he came in as an Under-19 player into the team, and he was doing really well in Under-19 cricket, then came straight into the Bangalore team. So, you know, and since from then on, you know, he had some rough starts in international cricket, but then he developed his game, and he was able to become the player he is today. I mean, you do not put aside a player like that so easily. You know, he still has the talent, he still has whatever it takes to get out there and do well. It seems like he still wants to do well, which is really good," he said.

In nine ODIs this year, Virat has scored 552 runs at an average of 69.00 and a strike rate of almost 118, with two centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 139*. Virat stands as the second-highest ODI run-getter of all time, behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), with 15,109 runs in 317 matches and 305 innings at an average of 58.78, with 55 centuries and 79 fifties and a best score of 183.

Secret Behind West Indies' Batting Success

Chanderpaul also spilt the secret behind skipper Shai Hope and batter Amir Jangoo's fantastic performances with the bat in the recently concluded ODIs against India, saying that these two players batted a lot against spin on challenging wickets aiding spin. "Those are the guys who have been constantly performing. If you look at CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Shai has spent a lot of time in Guyana, played a lot of games in Guyana where he learned to bat properly and bat a lot of spinners. You know, that is where you learn to bat properly. And Amir played a lot in Trinidad, so he learned to bat properly in Trinidad because a lot of spinners out there, and the pitches are a bit challenging. So these guys learned to bat properly, and how to play on pitches now in conditions where the pitches are really flat, there is nothing much on offer for the bowlers. So going out there will be easy pickings for them, you know, and with the skills that they acquired from back home, going out there will be easy pickings for them to score and do well," he said.

While WI lost the series 2-1, including fumbling a defence of 406 runs in the second ODI, the batting was a massive positive for West Indies, with Hope (278 runs in three innings, with two centuries) and Amir (239 runs in three innings, with a century and two fifties) scoring big.

On Batting-Friendly Pitches

He also had something to say on the batting-friendly pitches during the ODI series, which saw a massive 406 being chased by India in the second ODI courtesy of a century from Rohit Sharma and a record-breaking double ton from skipper Shubman Gill and a total of 10 centuries scored within three matches. Shivnarine said that if WI conceded 400 runs, they scored that many runs as well and the pitches are "too good" for batters these days. "Look, it goes both ways. I mean, West Indies, they were able to score 400 runs also, right? So it goes both ways. I mean, yes, India was able to get it all when West Indies scored 400; India was able to get it all, but West Indies is also able to score 400 runs. So pitches are really good, and then runs are going to score on both sides if there is nothing out there for the bowlers. The conditions are too good these days for batters. They are making the pitches like that because they want the fans to enjoy the game, and the bowlers have to develop new skills to make themselves a little more harder to put away," he said.

Coaching West Indies Champions

Being involved as a coach with the West Indies Champions, Shivnarine spoke on coaching his former teammates, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell, saying, "There are no challenges. Look, these are guys who came into the team and met me in the team. So, I mean, as young players, they came into the team, so they know me from way back when, so it is not a problem dealing playing with the guys or being a part of the squad or being coaching with them. Everything is pretty much easygoing so far."

On World's Best Batters

On being asked about the best players in the world out now, he named England batter Joe Root and Indian superstar Shubman Gill among the best, while admitting it is hard to pick just one player. "There are a lot of players who are currently playing well. To pick just one player is going to be hard. I mean, if it's Test matches, you would say Joe Root is one of the top players out there who is constantly performing. But if you pick other formats, India has some good young players like Shubman Gill, who is doing really well. And there are players around the globe as well who are doing well, so it's hard to just pick one player," he said.

West Indies Champions Owner on Cricket Legends

Ajay Sethi, the owner of West Indies Champions side, spoke on his friendship with legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Clive Lloyd, having being involved in sports broadcast and travelling with them for years. He also spoke on his relationship with the 1983 India World Cup-winning squad, wishing them good health and a long life. "My friendship with them goes back a very long time, around 25 years. I have traveled extensively across the world with them wherever cricket matches were held. I would say I had a great time traveling with Sunny Gavaskar, Kapil Paji, Clive Lloyd, and Chris Gayle, whom I have known for 10 to 12 years now," he said.

"As for the other legendary cricketers from the 1983 (India) team, we hosted them in Dubai back in 2008 when celebrating 25 years of their 1983 World Cup victory. That was nearly 17 years ago now. So, the journey continues. In friendship, you have to spend time together to build a strong bond. I wish them good health and a very long life," he added.

Ajay Sethi on ODI Cricket's Popularity

Ajay also denied that ODIs are losing popularity, though he admitted T20Is are becoming popular because they offer "quick thrill". "In my view, when looking at Gen Z or the younger generation, every format of cricket has its own dedicated viewership. People still follow Test matches, and people still follow ODIs. Look at Test matches in Australia or England-the stadiums are packed, showing they have a strong fan base. Similarly, ODIs also draw full crowds when matches take place," he said.

"Naturally, if you compare, T20 currently holds about 60 per cent of the interest because it's a shorter format. People enjoy the quick thrill-it is like watching a 3-hour movie. But each format has its own distinct group of followers. We cannot generalise and say that people no longer follow Test or ODI cricket," he signed off. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)