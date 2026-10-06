Marvell Investor Day: MRVL Stock Rockets As Firm Lays Out Path To Up To $90B In Annual Revenue By Fiscal 2031
- Marvell targets more than $12 billion in custom revenue in fiscal 2029. Under Marvell's $80 billion FY31 revenue scenario, the company expects about $37.5 billion to come from its interconnect business. Marvell's new targets build on accelerating artificial intelligence demand.
Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) shares jumped nearly 10% on Tuesday after the chipmaker laid out sharply higher long-term revenue targets at its Investor Day, including a path to between $70 billion and $90 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2031.
The company also raised its fiscal 2028 revenue forecast to about $20 billion from the $18 billion outlook issued in August. That tops the $18.1 billion analyst consensus tracked by FiscalAI. Marvell expects roughly $18 billion of fiscal 2028 revenue to come from its data-center business.
At the time of this writing, MRVL stock was up around 7% and was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits.
Marvell's AI Data Center Targets Move Higher
Marvell said it is targeting more than $12 billion in custom revenue in fiscal 2029, raising a previous target of more than $10 billion.
The new targets build on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) demand already visible in Marvell's results. The firm's fiscal second-quarter (Q2) revenue rose 37% year over year to $2.739 billion, while data-center revenue increased 46% to $2.17 billion.
In August, CEO Matt Murphy said AI-related bookings remained“exceptionally robust,” with strength across connectivity and custom products. At the time, Marvell raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to roughly $12 billion and its fiscal 2028 forecast to $18 billion, setting the stage for Tuesday's latest increase.
Custom Chips And Interconnect Drive Growth
Marvell's custom chip business is a key part of its long-term growth plan, with hyperscalers including Alphabet and Amazon among its customers. Marvell sees about $30 billion of fiscal 2031 revenue coming from its custom business, based on an $80 billion company revenue scenario.
The semiconductor firm also expects its interconnect business, which provides networking technology for moving data within and between data centers, to generate about $37.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2031.
Google Deal Expands Custom Silicon Opportunity
Part of the longer-term custom opportunity comes from Marvell's expanded agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google.
A regulatory filing shows the companies agreed in July to develop custom semiconductor products spanning AI inference accelerators, storage controllers, network interface controllers, memory interface controllers and near-memory compute tied to Google's Tensor Processing Unit ecosystem.
Marvell also issued Google a warrant for up to roughly 59 million shares. Most of those shares vest in tranches tied to discretionary custom-product purchases, with one tranche vesting for each $500 million in revenue through fiscal 2033.
Murphy said in August that the larger impact from those programs was expected in fiscal 2029 and beyond. Tuesday's higher custom-silicon target provides the first updated sizing since those comments.
What Retail Thinks About MRVL Stock
On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around MRVL stock improved to 'bullish' from 'bearish' a day ago amid high message volume.MRVL stock retail sentiment on October 6 as of 11:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
So far this year, MRVL stock has more than tripled, surging around 223%. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which hold the stock, have risen around 89% and 70%, respectively.
See Also:Meta Gets A $1,000 Target From Wells Fargo - Says Enthusiasm Around Muse Product Cycle Is Warranted
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment