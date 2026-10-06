COSMEDIX Celebrates National Aesthetician Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring the Professionals at the Heart of Skincare

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by COSMEDIX in 2026, National Aesthetician Day returns October 15 as the brand celebrates a decade of recognizing the expertise, artistry, and impact of skincare professionals.

ATLANTA, GA - October 2026 - Ten years after COSMEDIX founded National Aesthetician Day, the professional skincare brand is marking the milestone with a month-long celebration of the aestheticians whose expertise, artistry, and dedication continue to shape the skincare industry. Celebrated annually on October 15, National Aesthetician Day was created by COSMEDIX in 2016 to give greater recognition to the professionals behind transformative skincare experiences.

For a decade, National Aesthetician Day has served as a moment to recognize the professionals who are fundamental to the skincare experience-and whose knowledge, skill and passion help clients achieve healthier, more confident skin.

The celebration is especially meaningful to COSMEDIX, a brand whose roots in professional skincare date back to 1999. Founded with a vision to bridge advanced skincare science with the expertise of the professional aesthetician, COSMEDIX was built around a simple belief: when professionals have the right education, products and tools, they can create better outcomes for their clients.

Created by aestheticians, for aestheticians, COSMEDIX has always been rooted in the professional community. From the treatment room to the at-home regimen, the brand was built around the belief that aestheticians are essential to delivering transformative skincare results and advancing the industry through education and expertise.

As National Aesthetician Day celebrates its 10th anniversary, COSMEDIX is reaffirming its longstanding commitment to the aesthetician community. Through professional education, treatment innovation and high-performance skincare, COSMEDIX continues to equip aestheticians with the tools and knowledge they need to elevate their expertise, grow their businesses and deliver meaningful results for their clients.

“Ten years ago, COSMEDIX created National Aesthetician Day because we believed the professionals behind great skin deserved greater recognition. That belief is even stronger today. Aestheticians don't simply perform treatments-they educate, build trust, create confidence and often become lifelong partners in their clients' skin journeys. This anniversary is about celebrating them, but it's also about recommitting ourselves to the community that has been at the heart of COSMEDIX from the beginning,” said Julie Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer of Astral Health & Beauty.

Celebrating the Professional Behind the Results

Throughout October, COSMEDIX will bring The Professional Behind the Results to life through a series of programs celebrating the aesthetician community including:

, inviting consumers to recognize the professional who has made a difference in their skincare journey., celebrating professionals throughout the 10anniversary., sharing the people, perspectives and expertise behind professional skincare., providing educational programming designed to support treatment expertise, continued learning and business growth.

Together, these initiatives reflect what National Aesthetician Day has represented for COSMEDIX for the past decade: creating meaningful opportunities to recognize the professionals who elevate the industry, share their expertise and make a difference in the lives of their clients.

After 10 years of National Aesthetician Day-and more than 25 years of professional skincare expertise-COSMEDIX continues to celebrate the professionals who have helped shape the brand and the industry.

Recognized by Aesthetic Professionals

COSMEDIX's commitment to professional skincare continues to earn recognition from the aesthetic community. In 2026, the brand was honored with three Dermascope Aesthetician Choice Awards, recognizing COSMEDIX products as top choices among skincare professionals.

The recognition reflects the trust COSMEDIX has built within the professional community and reinforces the brand's commitment to developing high-performance skincare rooted in professional expertise, advanced formulation and results-driven innovation.

Investing in the Future of Professional Skincare

COSMEDIX's commitment to the professional community continues to evolve with investment in the people and partnerships that support aestheticians and their businesses.

“Aestheticians are not only the foundation of COSMEDIX, but they are also business owners, educators and trusted experts who are building the future of professional skincare. Our responsibility is to be more than a product line on their backbar. We want to be a true partner in their growth, providing the education, tools and support that help them strengthen their businesses and deliver exceptional experiences for their clients,” said Matt Schlumpberger, National Sales Director of COSMEDIX.

As COSMEDIX looks toward the next decade of National Aesthetician Day, the brand remains focused on strengthening its professional partnerships and creating new opportunities to support aestheticians at every stage of their careers.

Through continued investment in professional education, treatment innovation and business development, COSMEDIX is committed to helping its professional community grow alongside the brand.

By the Aesthetician, For the Aesthetician

As skincare continues to evolve, COSMEDIX remains committed to the professionals who have been integral to the brand from the beginning.

Through professional education, treatment innovation and clinically minded skincare, COSMEDIX provides aestheticians with tools designed not only to transform skin, but to support their growth as professionals and business owners.

National Aesthetician Month is a celebration of that relationship-and of the thousands of professionals who educate their clients, advance their craft and raise the standard of professional skincare every day.

Authenticity Matters

COSMEDIX's commitment to aestheticians also extends to protecting the professional relationships on which the brand was built. Throughout October, COSMEDIX will expand its consumer education around product authenticity and the importance of purchasing through authorized skincare professionals and verified retail partners-helping consumers protect both the integrity of the products they purchase and the professional expertise behind them.

COSMEDIX is committed to protecting the authenticity of its products and the professionals who recommend them. The brand works continuously to safeguard its distribution network, identify unauthorized sellers and educate consumers on the importance of purchasing through authorized COSMEDIX spas, skincare professionals and verified retail channels including Cosmedix.com, Amazon.com, Dermstore and Lovelyskin.

Because when it comes to professional skincare, authenticity matters.

About COSMEDIX

Founded in 1999, COSMEDIX is a professional skincare brand rooted in advanced formulations, professional expertise and transformative results. Created by aestheticians for aestheticians, COSMEDIX combines high-performance skincare, professional treatments and continuing education to empower skincare professionals and support visible results in and beyond the treatment room.

For more than 25 years, COSMEDIX has remained committed to the professional skincare community, developing innovative solutions while championing the education, expertise and integrity of the aesthetician profession.

CONTACT: Zoe Popan COSMEDIX...