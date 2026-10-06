Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-10-06 12:32:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Rachel Lewis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the dividend reinvestment plan under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan
c)
 Prices(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£36.08 43
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated value
  • Price
 N/A (Single Transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 2 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)



MENAFN06102026004107003653ID1111769444



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search