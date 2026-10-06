BETR Shareholder Alert: Better Home & Finance Holding Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Better Home & Finance reaffirmed a $1.0 billion monthly loan volume target on March 13, 2026, then told investors on May 7, 2026 that the goal was being "deferred" because customers were no longer converting, and BETR shares fell 28.5% in a single session

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BETR closed at a Class Period high of $47.48 on April 20, 2026. Seventeen days later, the stock fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 on May 7, 2026 on unusually heavy trading volume. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 20, 2026.

The Promise

On March 13, 2026, the Company reported that Q4 2025 Funded Loan Volume grew 56% year over year against industry growth of 4%, with revenue of approximately $44 million, up 77% year over year. That same press release reaffirmed "$1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026" and introduced Q1 2026 Loan Volume guidance of $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion.

The Reality

On May 7, 2026, the Company guided second quarter Loan Volume to $1.575 billion to $1.725 billion and management told investors that "conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1 due to macro factors" and that the $1 billion monthly funded volume target "looks like it's going to be deferred." The complaint contends the conversion funnel was already slowing when the target was reaffirmed, and that the Company's positive statements about its business and prospects therefore lacked a reasonable basis.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual



Promised: $1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026. Actual: the target was described as "deferred" on May 7, 2026.

Promised: Q1 2026 Loan Volume of $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion. What followed: Q2 2026 guidance of $1.575 billion to $1.725 billion for the full quarter.

Promised trajectory: top-of-funnel pre-approval volume roughly doubled from about $100 million a day to $200 million a day in the back half of April 2026. Reality: those customers "are not converting at nearly the same rate," management said.

Promised risk profile: the annual report cautioned that deterioration in macroeconomic conditions "may" pressure origination volume. The lawsuit alleges the slowdown was already underway. Investor result: a one-day decline of $12.17 per share, or 28.5%, from $42.69 to $30.52.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. Here, the complaint alleges a $1.0 billion monthly volume target was reaffirmed while conversion rates were already deteriorating." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BETR Lawsuit

Q: How much did BETR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28.5%, a decline of $12.17 per share, after the Company disclosed second quarter Loan Volume guidance of $1.575 to $1.725 billion and that its $1 billion monthly funded volume target would be deferred as conversion rates declined. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BETR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Better Home & Finance Holding Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reaffirmed $1.0 billion monthly funded volume target and the health of its loan conversion funnel during the Class Period. When the deferral of that target and the decline in conversion rates were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BETR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Better Home & Finance Holding Company and individual defendants including senior executives Vishal Garg and Loveen Advani.

Q: What do BETR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BETR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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