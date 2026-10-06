BBNX Shareholder Alert: Beta Bionics, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-sensitive notice: the lawsuit asserts that Beta Bionics management described an FDA Form 483 and a subsequent FDA Warning Letter as a "very benign" difference in interpretation of reporting rules, when the agency had allegedly identified systemic quality-management and patient-safety non-conformities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: July 30, 2025 through February 24, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... | (888) SueWallSt.

BBNX INVESTOR ALERT

BBNX shareholders absorbed a decline of approximately $23.09 per share, roughly 72%, measured from the Class Period high through April 10, 2026, including a single-session drop of about 37%. The Court has set November 3, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged "Benign Issue" Characterization

After acknowledging a June 2025 FDA Form 483 in late October 2025, management told the market that the observation was "very benign," that it was "not unusual in our industry," and that it turned solely on how the Company defined a reportable complaint, the lawsuit asserts. Remediation was presented as straightforward, well underway, and unlikely to produce "any ongoing challenge."

What Management Allegedly Knew About the FDA Warning Letter

On January 30, 2026, a Form 8-K disclosed that the FDA had escalated the matter to a Warning Letter citing non-conformities in Quality Management System, Medical Device Reporting, and Corrections and Removals. As alleged, that escalation reached well beyond complaint definitions, yet the severity was still minimized on the February 17, 2026 earnings call before the agency published the full 10-page letter on February 24, 2026.

Regulatory Escalation Trends in Medical Device Oversight



A Form 483 documents inspection observations; a Warning Letter signals the agency views violations as unresolved.

Warning Letters are published in the FDA's public database, which the action claims exposed the gap between the Company's framing and the agency's findings.

Medical Device Reporting obligations attach to any malfunction that could cause death or serious injury.

The published letter rejected the Company's reading of reporting rules, as alleged, including for hypoglycemia treated with glucose drinks or candies.

Quality Management System and CAPA findings speak to controls across a device platform, not to isolated paperwork. For a single-product issuer, the lawsuit asserts, unresolved quality findings carry direct commercial consequences.



"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. Here, the action claims that an FDA Warning Letter concerning a medical device was framed for shareholders as a minor disagreement over reporting definitions, when the agency had allegedly flagged non-conformities in Quality Management System controls, Medical Device Reporting, and Corrections and Removals." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BBNX Lawsuit

Q: What is the BBNX lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 3, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did BBNX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 72%, a decline of $23.09 per share, after the Company disclosed the FDA Warning Letter concerning its Quality Management System, Medical Device Reporting, and Corrections and Removals, and after the FDA publicly released the full letter. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BBNX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Beta Bionics, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the safety, efficacy, and regulatory standing of the iLet Bionic Pancreas, including characterizing the June 2025 FDA Form 483 and the resulting Warning Letter as benign and limited to a difference in interpretation of reporting rules, during the Class Period. When the FDA publicly released the full Warning Letter detailing violations and life-threatening risks, the stock price declined.

Q: What do BBNX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BBNX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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