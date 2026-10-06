MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and fiduciaries: a securities class action alleges Honeywell Aerospace never told investors that roughly 2% of its suppliers gated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue output, leaving HONA holders with a 24.26% cumulative decline.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

HONA holders absorbed a cumulative decline of roughly $49.40 per share across two disclosure events, each accompanied by unusually heavy trading volume. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by November 23, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds that received HONA shares in the June 29, 2026 separation from Honeywell International, then added to those positions on the open market during the Class Period, may fall within the proposed class. The pleading asserts that the constrained supplier exposure and a pending Justice Department False Claims Act inquiry into cybersecurity compliance on a Department of Defense contract were both material and undisclosed when those positions were built.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

Institutions underwrote the standalone company on a profile presented as $17.4 billion in fiscal 2025 net sales and $4.3 billion in adjusted EBIT. As averred, that underwriting case did not account for a small set of critical and constrained suppliers alleged to carry a disproportionate effect on output, nor for the regulatory exposure resolved for $2,042,518 on September 1, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Trustees and investment committees may have a duty to identify, document, and pursue recoverable securities claims held in plan assets.

Passive and index-tracking vehicles that acquired HONA in the post-separation period may hold claims without any active decision to buy.

Lead plaintiff status is typically awarded to the class member with the largest documented financial interest.

Serving as lead plaintiff carries no obligation to increase a fund's recovery share and involves no out-of-pocket cost. Funds that take no action before the deadline may still participate as absent class members in any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and they are often the parties best positioned to evaluate whether disclosure about supplier concentration was adequate. The allegation here is that a narrow group of constrained suppliers materially affected output while public statements pointed in the opposite direction." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HONA Lawsuit

Q: When did Honeywell Aerospace allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from June 29, 2026 to September 1, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the HONA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the HONA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Honeywell Aerospace Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives, James Currier and Joshua Jepsen.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do HONA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HONA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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