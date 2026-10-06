Samsung, Tropicana, Levi's And Cerave Honored Among Newsweek's Most Loved Brands By Basketball Fans 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ranking recognizes 350 brands that have built strong connections with American basketball fans

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, today announced Newsweek's Most Loved Brands by Basketball Fans 2027, recognizing 350 brands that have earned the loyalty and affection of basketball fans across the United States. Samsung, Tropicana, Mr. Clean, Levi's, Duracell and CeraVe are among the brands earning the highest 5-star distinction.

The five-star honorees span a wide range of consumer categories, from technology and apparel to household products, beauty and food and beverage. Food and beverage brands have the broadest five-star presence in this year's ranking, underscoring the variety of everyday products that have built strong connections with basketball fans.

Basketball inspires deep loyalty that extends beyond the court, influencing the products fans wear, collect, and use every day. Newsweek's Most Loved Brands by Basketball Fans 2027 highlights the companies and products that resonate most strongly with basketball fans, guiding consumers toward brands that align with their passion while inspiring them to explore new favorites.

“Basketball is a connection point between fans and the brands, products and experiences they care about,” said Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President at Newsweek.“This ranking helps bring those two worlds together, giving fans a trusted resource for discovering products that reflect their passion for the sport.”

To determine the rankings in Newsweek's Most Loved Brands by Basketball Fans 2027, Plant-A Insights Group and MediaRadar provided an extensive dataset of the top 20,000 brands based on television advertising expenditure in the United States between 2023 and 2025. More than 2,000 brands were selected for further evaluation through a nationwide survey of nearly 12,000 basketball fans conducted between September and October 2025. Respondents evaluated only brands they had personally used or were familiar with, sharing their likelihood of recommending each brand and their level of affection across three dimensions of brand love. Brands were also screened for legal, ethical and reputational issues using Critical Mention's media monitoring technology. The 350 highest-scoring brands were recognized as Newsweek's Most Loved Brands by Basketball Fans 2027.

The complete ranking is available at

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Sarah PoVey

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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