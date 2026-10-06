Nanterre, France

Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

FORVIA AND ANAND GROUP JOIN FORCES TO ACCELERATE SEATING GROWTH IN INDIA

FORVIA, a global leader in mobility technologies and sustainable solutions, and ANAND Group, a leading Indian automotive systems and components manufacturer, have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement to strengthen their presence in India's rapidly growing automotive market. Combining FORVIA's global seating expertise with ANAND Group's strong local footprint, the partnership will create a platform for growth in seat frames and complete seats.



New joint venture combines FORVIA's global seating expertise with ANAND Group's strong local footprint to support long-term growth in the Indian automotive market.

The new entity will leverage FORVIA's technologies and local manufacturing footprint to accelerate growth in seat frames and complete seats, supporting FORVIA's Seating's ambition to reach approximately 10% market share over the next five years as a first growth milestone. The partnership will strengthen access to Indian OEMs while enhancing industrial, supply chain and talent capabilities to support future growth opportunities across the country.



According to the terms of the agreement, the partnership will combine FORVIA's expertise in seating systems and technology with ANAND Group's established network of partnerships, customer relationships, and its deep knowledge of the Indian automotive ecosystem. The collaboration will reinforce FORVIA's access to local automotive manufacturers, including major Indian OEMs, while strengthening capabilities in areas such as supply chain, industrial footprint, and talent development.

The new joint venture, to be named Faurecia Anand Seating India Private Limited, will be controlled by FORVIA and will focus on seat frames and complete seats. FORVIA's stake in the company will be 50% plus 1 share, with Gabriel India holding 50% less 1 share. Gabriel India is ANAND Group's flagship company listed on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.

Bringing together FORVIA Seating's technology and manufacturing capabilities with ANAND Group's local capabilities, the joint venture will provide a strong platform to accelerate FORVIA Seating's future growth in India. The JV will also have access to FORVIA Seating's entire portfolio and engineering capabilities.

This new joint venture builds on a longstanding relationship between FORVIA and ANAND, which began in 1991 with a successful partnership in Clean Mobility. ANAND's deep roots in the Indian automotive industry and proven ability to foster long-term partnerships make it an ideal partner to support FORVIA's growth ambitions in the country.

A partnership primed for growth

The move is part of FORVIA's local-for-local approach and long-term growth strategy in India, which has become one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in recent years. As part of its growth strategy in India, FORVIA targets approximately 10% market share in Seating within the next five years, marking a first milestone in its long-term development ambitions.

Speaking at the signing of the Joint Venture, Mr. Jaisal Singh, Vice Chairman of ANAND Group, who spearheads the group's M&A, said,“This partnership is a natural extension of Gabriel India's transformation into a broader mobility solutions enterprise. As vehicle systems become more integrated and technology-intensive, the ability to participate across a wider spectrum of the automotive value chain assumes strategic importance. The venture strengthens our portfolio with a globally proven capability, while reinforcing our commitment to building scalable, technology-led businesses that create enduring value.”

Mrs. Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of ANAND Group and Gabriel India Limited, said:“At ANAND, we have always believed that long-term relevance is built through thoughtful partnerships, technological excellence, and a deep understanding of customer needs. This venture strengthens our longstanding partnership with FORVIA, building on complementary strengths and a shared commitment to innovation. By bringing together FORVIA's global expertise and Gabriel India's strong market presence, it creates a platform that is both strategically significant and future-ready.”

Commenting on the deal, Martin Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of FORVIA, said:

“When we unveiled our IGNITE strategy earlier this year, we highlighted India as a key growth driver for FORVIA. Following the award of our first complete-seat program a few months ago, today's agreement marks another important milestone in our development in the country. Building on our long-standing relationship with ANAND Group, the joint venture will help accelerate FORVIA Seating's growth in India”.

According to the terms of today's agreement, the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

About ANAND Group:

ANAND is a US$2.6 billion-plus global conglomerate and a leading automotive systems and components manufacturer. Comprising 25 operating companies, including 17 joint ventures and four technical collaborations, the Group develops and manufactures advanced mobility products and solutions for India and global markets. With 92 locations across India, Europe and South America and a workforce of more than 24,500 employees, ANAND combines global technologies, engineering excellence and deep market expertise to shape the future of mobility.



About Gabriel India:

Established in 1961, Gabriel India Limited is the flagship company of the ANAND Group and a leading automotive technology and mobility solutions provider. Building on its strong legacy in ride control systems, the company has evolved into a diversified, technology-led enterprise with a portfolio spanning sunroof systems, drivetrain products, NVH and Body-in-White solutions, synchroniser rings, aluminium forgings, automotive fluids and specialty lubricants. Supported by over 80 R&D specialists and three technology centers in India and Europe, Gabriel India is focused on developing innovative, future-ready solutions that address the evolving needs of the global mobility industry.