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Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (28 September To 2 October 2026)


2026-10-06 12:32:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6 October 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 28 September to 02 October 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Sep-26 FR0000073298 10 250 35,6474 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Sep-26 FR0000073298 9 250 35,6250 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Sep-26 FR0000073298 12 079 35,6733 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Sep-26 FR0000073298 5 976 35,6705 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Sep-26 FR0000073298 8 911 35,1195 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Sep-26 FR0000073298 2 548 35,0444 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Oct-26 FR0000073298 12 154 35,3652 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Oct-26 FR0000073298 3 984 35,1802 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Oct-26 FR0000073298 9 697 35,1928 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Oct-26 FR0000073298 6 500 35,1852 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 10 06_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 10 06_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN06102026004107003653ID1111769435



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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