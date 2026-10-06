Chair, Zeta National Educational Foundation, Incorporated

Members of ZNEF Board posed for a photo at their 2026 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX

ZNEF Received $100,000.00 From An Anonymous Donor to Assist with its Scholarship Program

- Valerie Hollingsworth BakerSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZETA NATIONAL EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, INCORPORATED WELCOMES FIVE NEW BOARD MEMBERS WHILE CONTINUING TO BUILD ITS LEGACY THROUGH SCHOLARSHIP, LEADERSHIP AND IMPACTNew Board Members Join ZNEF Leadership as the Foundation Strengthens Its Commitment to Educational Opportunity and the Next Generation of LeadersZNEF Received $100,000.00 From An Anonymous Donor to Assist with its Scholarship ProgramDr. Stacie N.C. Grant Presented $25,000.00 Check on Behalf of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated in Support of ZNEF's Educational MissionSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 5, 2026 - The Zeta National Educational Foundation, Incorporated (ZNEF), proudly announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors, marking another important chapter in the Foundation's continuing commitment to expanding educational opportunities, developing future leaders and creating lasting community impact.The announcement occurred at the annual meeting of ZNEF Board which was held at the Estancia del Norte San Antonio, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in San Antonio, Texas, where Foundation leaders gathered to discuss ZNEF's strategic priorities, scholarship initiatives, organizational growth and vision for the future.Joining ZNEF Board of Directors are:Gina Merritt-Epps - Chair, Fundraising Committee/Attorney-at-LawBeth Monnin - Board Member/Vice President College LicensingErica Orr - Director, Regional Liaison Representatives/Project ManagerJalya Prince - Financial Secretary/Certified Public AccountantDaniel J. Tann - Director of Quality Control/Attorney-at-LawThe five new board members bring a diverse range of professional expertise, leadership experience and commitment to ZNEF's board. Their addition strengthens ZNEF's capacity to advance its mission while building upon a legacy dedicated to opening doors of educational opportunity for generations of students.“As we welcome these five outstanding leaders to the Zeta National Educational Foundation, Incorporated Board, we are not simply adding new members, we are strengthening the leadership that will help carry our legacy forward,” said Dr. Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Chair of the Zeta National Educational Foundation, Incorporated.“Our work is rooted in the belief that education changes lives, leadership strengthens communities and opportunity creates impact that can extend across generations. Each of these new board members bring valuable experience, vision and a spirit of service that will help us expand our reach, grow our scholarship programs and continue investing in the leaders of tomorrow.”ZNEF has a longstanding history of providing financial assistance and educational opportunities to students pursuing higher education. Through scholarships, educational programs, mentoring, partnerships and community initiatives, the Foundation works to reduce financial barriers while empowering students to pursue academic achievement, professional success and meaningful leadership.Adding to the significance of the gathering, ZNEF received a $100,000.00 donation from an anonymous donor. Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant, 26th International President & CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, also presented a $25,000.00 check to ZNEF on behalf of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated demonstrating a shared commitment to education, service, leadership and creating opportunities for future generations. The contribution represents more than a financial investment. It reflects the longstanding tradition of service and collective impact associated with the historically Black Greek-letter organizations that comprise the Divine Nine and their commitment to strengthening communities through education and leadership.“We are deeply grateful to the anonymous donor, Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant and the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated for their generous $100,000.00 and $25,000.00 contributions respectively,” said Hollingsworth Baker.“This gift is a powerful example of what can happen when individuals and organizations with a shared commitment to education and service come together with a common purpose. This investment will help us continue opening doors for deserving students and demonstrates that when we invest collectively in education, we are investing in the future of our communities.”The presentation also underscored the spirit of collaboration that has long been central to the work of ZNEF. By cultivating partnerships with organizations, corporations, community leaders and donors, the Foundation continues to increase its ability to provide scholarships and educational resources to students.According to ZNEF, more than $895,000 in scholarship funding was awarded between 2022 and 2025, helping more than 100 students continue their education.BUILDING THE LEGACY:The addition of the five new board members comes as ZNEF continues to build upon more than five decades of service and educational advancement.Established in 1973 at the request of the Executive Board of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, the Foundation was created to serve as the scholarship arm of the Sorority. Since its founding, ZNEF has evolved into a nonprofit organization committed to providing scholarships and supporting educational advancement while helping students realize their full potential.As the Foundation moves forward, its leadership remains focused on expanding scholarship opportunities, strengthening corporate and community partnerships, increasing donor engagement, developing innovative educational initiatives and creating sustainable resources for future generations.Scholarship. Leadership. Impact. These principles continue to define ZNEF's commitment to ensuring that its historic legacy becomes a foundation for an even stronger future.“Legacy is not simply what we inherit; it is what we build and what we leave for those who come behind us,” Hollingsworth Baker added.“Our responsibility is to make certain that ZNEF remains positioned to transform educational dreams into opportunities and opportunities into achievement. We are excited about what these new leaders will bring to that mission.”ABOUT THE ZETA NATIONAL EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION:The Zeta National Educational Foundation, Incorporated (ZNEF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing educational opportunities and academic excellence through scholarships, educational programs and community outreach initiatives. Established through the vision of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, ZNEF works with donors, partners and community stakeholders to provide resources that empower students and strengthen communities.For additional information about Zeta National Educational Foundation, Incorporated scholarships and opportunities to support its mission, visit the Foundation's official website, .MEDIA CONTACTRon CarterMarketing/Public Relations ChairZeta National Educational Foundation...

Ron Carter

The Carter Agency

+1 323-864-7092

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Zeta National Educational Foundation, Incorporated Welcomes Five New Board Members News Provided By The Carter Agency October 06, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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