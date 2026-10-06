Ethiopia Hosts Ethiopian Society Of Agricultural Engineers (ESAE)-Pan-African Society Of Agricultural Engineers (PASAE) Joint Conference On Agricultural Engineering And Food Systems Transformation

Ethiopia is hosting the 2026 Joint Conference of the Ethiopian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ESAE) and the Pan-African Society of Agricultural Engineers (PASAE), bringing together agricultural engineers, researchers, policymakers, academics, private-sector representatives, technology developers, and development partners from across Africa and beyond.

Held from October 5-9, 2026, at the Ministry of Agriculture Conference Hall, the conference is convened under the theme:“Engineering Innovations for Transforming Africa's Food Systems: Advancing Mechanization, Digital Agriculture, and Climate-Resilient Technologies.” The event serves as a platform for dialogue on the critical role of agricultural engineering in enhancing productivity, strengthening climate resilience, and accelerating food systems transformation across the continent.

Opening the conference, Abera Lema, Advisor to the state minister, Investment and Inputs Sector at the Ministry of Agriculture Ethiopia, emphasized that achieving a productive, competitive, inclusive, and climate-resilient agricultural sector requires not only strong policies and investments but also the effective application of science, technology, innovation, and engineering solutions.

Speaking at the event, ESAE President Debele Debela noted that the conference provides an important opportunity for knowledge exchange, partnership building, and the identification of practical innovations that can improve agricultural productivity and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of technologies that enhance the efficient use of land, water, energy, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery.

PASAE President Michael Faborode commended Ethiopia's progress in agricultural development, describing the country as a source of valuable experience for other African nations. He underscored the importance of science, technology, and innovation in accelerating agricultural transformation and improving food security across the continent.

The conference aligns with key continental and global development frameworks, including Agenda 2063, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discussions focus on agricultural mechanization, digital and climate-smart agriculture, technology commercialization, policy and investment mobilization, and strengthening collaboration among institutions across Africa.

Participants noted that the conference offers a valuable platform for promoting innovation and advancing practical solutions to agricultural challenges. The forum is expected to contribute to the development of resilient, productive, and sustainable food systems while supporting food security and inclusive economic growth across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopia.