President Isaias Afwerki Returns Home Concluding Working Visit To Egypt

President Isaias Afwerki returned home in the early hours today after concluding a fruitful three-day working visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

During his stay in Egypt, President Isaias participated in the Quadrilateral Consultative Summit of Heads of State on collective security, stability and partnership, which convened on 4 October in Alamein City. The quadrilateral summit brought together the leaders of Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan and Somalia.

At the summit, the leaders noted the importance of enhancing political, trade and economic cooperation among their countries, as well as consultation and coordination to achieve regional stability; create a conducive environment for shared and sustainable development; advance economic, trade and cultural relations in a manner that contributes to economic integration and connectivity; and strengthen ties among the peoples of the participating countries, taking into account their common objectives and shared destiny.

The summit was in continuation of the consultations that have been held periodically on matters concerning the wider neighborhood, including the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Gulf and Nile Basin.

President Isaias Afwerki also held discussions with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt; General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan; and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia, focusing on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.