Eritrea: World Cerebral Palsy Day Observed In Central Region

World Cerebral Palsy Day, 6 October, was observed at the Central Region level at the Isak Tewoldemedhin Secondary School Hall in Asmara under the theme“Unique and United.”

Mr. Henok Gebrezgiabhier, chairman of the regional branch of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability, said that the association's mission and objectives are to ensure equal rights and improve the livelihoods of individuals living with disabilities and their families. He called for greater participation by all concerned institutions to this end.

Noting that cerebral palsy could result from impairments occurring before, during or after birth, Ms. Lewam Mengisteab, head of human resources development, called on every citizen to create a conducive environment that enables persons with disabilities to lead normal lives.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is being observed for the 15th time at the international level and for the 8th time at the national level.

In related news, the Northern Red Sea Region branch of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability held a meeting focusing on the role and contribution of partners in supporting citizens living with disabilities. The meeting was held in connection with World Cerebral Palsy Day, 6 October.

At the meeting, attended by representatives of the Ministries of Health, Education, and Labor and Social Welfare, as well as the Social Service Department, the Massawa administration and parents, Mr. Amanuel Adhanom, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch, said that the meeting aimed to create favorable conditions for citizens living with disabilities to receive the necessary support from their communities.

The Northern Red Sea Region branch of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability has over 400 registered members.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.