Zambia: Turn Lobito Corridor Into Jobs Engine President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to move from commitments to action and turn the Lobito Corridor into a catalyst for trade, investment, industrialisation and job creation.

Speaking at the 2nd Lobito Corridor Coordinating Meeting in Lusaka today, President Hichilema said the corridor was of vital importance and should strengthen connectivity among the three countries by facilitating the efficient movement of goods, services and people, while opening markets and attracting investment.

He called for greater private-sector participation and deliberate joint ventures, including the involvement of mines along the Zambian section, particularly the Luakano-Chingola route.

President Hichilema also urged the three countries to reduce the cost of doing business through one-stop border posts, 24-hour border operations and technologies such as single-window systems.

He said investment promotion along the corridor should be treated as a national agenda and aligned with Zambia's Grow Zambia Agenda to create jobs and opportunities, particularly for young people.

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said road connectivity discussions on the Zambian side had been concluded, with procurement and construction expected to begin, while talks on the rail component were progressing.

The World Bank said significant progress had been recorded across the three countries, with commitments made eight months ago being implemented and the corridor expected to accelerate regional exports and economic development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.