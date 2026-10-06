Zambia: Government Urges Prudent Spending In 2027 Budget

Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusu has called for prudent use of public resources as Government prepares the 2027 National Budget, with increased expenditure pressures expected from the expansion in the number of constituencies, salaries, maize arrears and the possible impact of El Niño.

Mr Nkulukusu said Government will remain focused on economic stability, inclusive growth and the Grow Zambia Agenda, while ensuring available resources are used efficiently to improve service delivery and living standards.

He said the budget hearings will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to identify challenges and propose solutions as Government balances competing demands on public finances.

Permanent Secretary Mwaka Mukubesa said total resources for 2027 are projected to rise by K18.7 billion, or 7.4 percent, largely driven by increased domestic revenue.

She said total resources are expected to reach K333 billion by 2029, with domestic revenue projected at K290.1 billion, supported by 6.9 percent economic growth and single-digit inflation.

Ms. Mukubesa said expenditure is also projected to increase by 7.4 percent in 2027, with spending expected to support development programmes and strengthen domestic financing under the Grow Zambia Agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.