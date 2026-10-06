Calcutta HC Seeks Report From Bengal Govt On Withdrawal Of Abhishek Banerjee's Z-Plus Security

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal government on why it had withdrawn the 'Z-Plus' security cover from Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was given it during the previous Mamata Banerjee regime.

Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, on September 28 moved the Calcutta High Court seeking restoration of his“Z-Plus” category security.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday. After a detailed hearing in the matter, Justice Krishan Rao directed the state government to submit a report.

The next hearing in the matter will be on October 13.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Abhishek Banerjee's counsel argued that his client's security was upgraded in phases from "Y" category in 2013 to "Y Plus" category in 2014 and subsequently to "Z" category first in 2015 and finally to "Z Plus" category in 2016.

"But in 2026, right after the Assembly polls, his 'Z Plus' security was suddenly withdrawn on May 10. This security was withdrawn without any notice. My client was not informed about the reason for this. The security level was downgraded from 'Z Plus' to 'X' category, and only two security guards were given. After the security was downgraded, he was attacked in Sonarpur just 19 days later. Despite prior notification, no security was provided except for two personnel from Kolkata Police. After that, there were four more separate attacks on my client. He was also attacked once at the airport, where one of the attackers had a revolver in his hand. His Diamond Harbour and Camac Street offices were also attacked. He has a history of serious eye injuries in the past," counsel argued.

Thereafter, Justice Rao sought a report from the state administration and also raised the question of what the hurry for the state government was to downgrade the security of the Diamond Harbour MP.

While downgrading the security arrangement for Abhishek Banerjee, the state government's argument was that the Diamond Harbour MP had been provided that much security, which he is entitled to as a Lok Sabha member.