Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest Two, Including Naval Employee, For Spying For Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 6 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell has arrested two persons, including a Naval employee, for allegedly sharing sensitive information about Naval and defence establishments with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives.

Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for Naval officers, was arrested in Visakhapatnam, while Pradeep Mukherjee, a Naval employee at the Visakhapatnam Naval base, was arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The AP Counter Intelligence Cell made the arrests after launching a coordinated operation on October 1 against an alleged espionage module involving 18 suspects, including 13 Naval personnel.

Code-named“Operation Firewall–2026”, the operation involved 12 Counter Intelligence teams deployed across 10 states and union territory -- Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

The Counter Intelligence Cell said in a statement on Tuesday that it received credible information that certain people in India were allegedly in direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and their suspected involvement in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to national security. The suspects were allegedly collecting and sharing the sensitive/classified information relating to defence establishments and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the country was collected and shared through encrypted communication channels.

The Counter Intelligence Police Station in Vijayawada registered a case on September 2 under Sections 61(2), 147 and 148 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Counter Intelligence teams worked in coordination with the concerned state Anti-Terrorism Squads, Naval officials and local police. They examined the alleged involvement of the 18 suspects and seized electronic gadgets following legal procedures. Two of the suspects were arrested after their role was established prima facie in this case, while investigation into the remaining suspects is continuing.

Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for Naval officers, was arrested for his involvement in sharing sensitive/classified information relating to Naval/Defence establishments with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative and received money in connection with it. He was sent to judicial remand until October 14 and is currently lodged in District Jail, Visakhapatnam.

Pradeep Mukherjee, a Naval employee at the Visakhapatnam Naval base, allegedly shared an OTP to activate a WhatsApp account used by a PIO, communicated with PIOs and shared sensitive information relating to Naval and defence establishments. After obtaining a transit warrant from a local court in Coimbatore, the Counter Intelligence Cell produced Mukherjee before the jurisdictional court in Vijayawada. He was sent to judicial custody until October 14 and is currently lodged in District Jail, Vijayawada.

The Counter Intelligence Cell said the investigation into the remaining suspects was continuing and that further details would be disclosed at an appropriate time, keeping in view the requirements of the investigation and national security.