Vivo V80 Arrives At Rs 62,999 With 50MP ZEISS Cameras And 7,200Mah Battery

Vivo has launched the V80 smartphone in India, featuring a ZEISS-backed camera system, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and massive 7,200mAh battery. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the device starts at Rs 62,999 and offers up to 512GB of storage.

Vivo has expanded its V-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo V80. The new handset puts the focus on photography, battery life and display performance, featuring a ZEISS-backed camera setup, a 7,200mAh battery and a 144Hz AMOLED display.

The Vivo V80 is priced starting at Rs 62,999 in India and comes in three storage configurations. Pre-bookings have begun, while sales are scheduled to start on October 13.

Vivo V80: Price and availability

The Vivo V80 starts at Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 69,999, while the top-end 8GB + 512GB version costs Rs 79,999.

The smartphone will be sold through Vivo's online store, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail outlets. It is available in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem colour options.

The Vivo V80 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel supports up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, making it designed for smoother visuals and better visibility in bright conditions.

The display is paired with a premium glass design and an aerospace aluminium frame. The handset also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

Vivo V80: Camera

Photography is one of the major highlights of the Vivo V80. The phone features a triple rear-camera system comprising a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The telephoto sensor supports optical image stabilisation and can deliver up to 100x zoom. Vivo has also included an autofocus-enabled 50MP ZEISS front camera for selfies and video calls.

For video recording, the smartphone supports 4K recording at up to 60fps, along with cinematic video features and AI-powered creative tools.

Vivo has added several AI-based tools to the camera experience. These include creative photography features designed to enhance portraits and social-media content, along with an AI Diwali Portrait 2.0 mode aimed at festive photography.

The company is positioning the V80 as a camera-focused smartphone that combines ZEISS optics with computational photography and AI-powered editing tools.

Under the hood, the Vivo V80 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The smartphone runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 and is among the first V-series models to ship with the new software out of the box. Vivo is also promising four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Vivo V80: Battery

Battery life is another key selling point. The Vivo V80 packs a 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo describes as the largest battery capacity in its V-series.

The phone supports 90W FlashCharge, allowing users to recharge the large battery more quickly. Vivo says the battery is designed to provide extended usage for activities such as navigation and video playback.

With its large battery, high-refresh-rate display and ZEISS camera system, the Vivo V80 is aimed at users looking for a premium smartphone experience without moving into the company's flagship price bracket.