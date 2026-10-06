Ernakulam: History-Sheeter 'Mind Kannan' Arrested For Attacking Water Transport Staff

Ernakulam: The Central Police have arrested a notorious criminal for barging into the Water Transport Department office and thrashing the staff. The accused is 37-year-old Vishnu Kannan, popularly known as 'Mind Kannan'. He is the son of Ashokan and hails from Thoppumpady in Kochi.

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The incident happened when Kannan entered the office and attacked Mahin, a Water Transport Department employee from Poochakkal in Cherthala, and his friend Nawaz. Based on Mahin's complaint, the Ernakulam Central Police registered a case on 05.10.2026.

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Central Assistant Commissioner Sibi Tom directed the probe, and Inspector Aneesh Joy led the investigation team. The squad included Sub-Inspectors Anas Thaufiq, Vidhun, and Subodh, along with Senior CPOs Rajesh and Jineesh. They laid a trap and cleverly nabbed the accused from the Ernakulam Boat Jetty area.

The investigation team confirmed that Kannan is a habitual offender with several criminal cases against him. His name is also on the police goonda list. After recording his arrest, the police produced Vishnu Kannan in court, which remanded him to judicial custody.