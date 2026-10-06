Mexico Foundry And Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Automotive And Aerospace Demand Fuels 5.81% CAGR And USD 16.14 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|122
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$16.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by Casting Type
6.1 Segment Overview
6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by Casting Type (2020-2025)
6.3 Market Forecast by Casting Type (2026-2034)
6.4 Gray Iron Castings
6.5 Ductile Iron (SG Iron) Castings
6.6 Steel Castings
6.7 Non-Ferrous Castings
6.8 Others
7 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by Manufacturing Process
7.1 Segment Overview
7.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by Manufacturing Process (2020-2025)
7.3 Market Forecast by Manufacturing Process (2026-2034)
7.4 Sand Casting
7.5 Investment Casting
7.6 Die Casting
7.7 Centrifugal Casting
7.8 Others
8 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Segment Overview
8.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by End Use Industry (2020-2025)
8.3 Market Forecast by End Use Industry (2026-2034)
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Railways
8.6 Agriculture and Tractor Industry
8.7 Machine Tools and Engineering
8.8 Construction and Infrastructure
8.9 Aerospace and Defense
8.10 Power and Electrical Equipment
8.11 Sanitary and Pipe Fittings
9 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Regional Overview
9.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by Region (2020-2025)
9.3 Market Breakup by Casting Type
9.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
9.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.6 Key Players by Region
9.7 Market Forecast by Region (2026-2034)
9.8 Northern Mexico
9.9 Central Mexico
9.10 Southern Mexico
9.11 Others
10 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Industry Analysis
11.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Drivers
11.1.3 Restraints
11.1.4 Opportunities
11.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.4 Degree of Competition
11.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Value Chain Analysis
12 Appendix
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