Mexico Foundry And Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Automotive And Aerospace Demand Fuels 5.81% CAGR And USD 16.14 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Foundry and Casting Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Casting Type, Manufacturing Process, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico foundry and casting market reached USD 9.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 16.14 billion by 2034. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during 2026-2034. Expansion is being supported by rising demand from the automotive, aerospace, construction, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing sectors, alongside continued investment in advanced casting technologies and domestic production capacity.

Mexico Foundry and Casting Market Trends

Automotive Manufacturing Drives Demand for Cast Components

Mexico's position as a major global automotive manufacturing hub remains a central factor supporting foundry and casting market growth. International automakers and component suppliers continue to expand production across the country, increasing requirements for precision-cast engine blocks, transmission parts, suspension systems, and other critical metal components.

The industry's growing focus on vehicle weight reduction, performance, fuel efficiency, and electromobility is also accelerating demand for aluminum and other lightweight castings. This shift is encouraging foundries to adopt advanced molding, forging, and casting technologies capable of meeting strict quality and dimensional requirements.

Industry events are reinforcing Mexico's role in the regional supply chain. GIFA Mexico FUNDIEXPO 2024, held at Centro Citibanamex in October 2024, brought together foundry companies, automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and international exhibitors. The event highlighted developments in metal casting, forging, process automation, and electromobility applications across Mexico and Latin America.

Aerospace and Industrial Manufacturing Create New Opportunities

Expansion in aerospace manufacturing is generating additional demand for high-quality cast parts used in aircraft engines, landing gear, and structural systems. Mexico continues to attract aerospace investment due to its established manufacturing base, skilled workforce, geographic location, and integration with North American supply chains.

Heavy machinery, energy, oil and gas, power equipment, and engineering applications are also contributing to the Mexico foundry and casting market outlook. These industries require durable cast products manufactured to precise technical specifications, creating opportunities for foundries that can provide customized solutions and consistent production quality.

In October 2024, Savelli Technologies secured a €78 million order that included installations in Mexico for MAT Foundry and Brembo. The project involves advanced high-performance molding lines and sand preparation systems designed to strengthen production capabilities. Investments of this kind demonstrate the industry's focus on modernization, efficiency, and reliable output for multinational customers.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico foundry and casting market by casting type, manufacturing process, end use industry, and region, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.

Casting Type:



Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron (SG Iron) Castings

Steel Castings

Non-Ferrous Castings Others

Manufacturing Process:



Sand Casting

Investment Casting

Die Casting

Centrifugal Casting Others

End Use Industry:



Automotive

Railways

Agriculture and Tractor Industry

Machine Tools and Engineering

Construction and Infrastructure

Aerospace and Defense

Power and Electrical Equipment Sanitary and Pipe Fittings

Regional Market Analysis:



Northern Mexico

Central Mexico

Southern Mexico Others

The regional assessment evaluates manufacturing activity, investment patterns, industrial concentration, customer demand, and growth opportunities across Mexico's principal markets. Northern and Central Mexico remain important production centers due to their automotive, aerospace, engineering, and export-oriented industrial bases.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape analysis examines market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, company performance, and strategic development. It also includes profiles of major participants, providing insight into their product portfolios, operational capabilities, market presence, and investment priorities.

Competition is increasingly influenced by technological innovation, production efficiency, material expertise, quality assurance, and the ability to supply complex components at scale. Companies investing in automation, advanced molding systems, lightweight materials, and customized casting solutions are positioned to benefit from Mexico's expanding automotive and industrial manufacturing activity.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the Mexico foundry and casting market perform through 2034?

Which casting types and manufacturing processes offer significant growth opportunities?

Which end use industries are generating the strongest demand?

How is the market distributed across Mexico's major regions?

What factors are driving market growth, and which challenges could affect expansion?

How is the industry value chain structured?

Who are the key market participants, and how are they positioned competitively? Which strategies are shaping the future of Mexico's foundry and casting industry?

Key Attributes:

