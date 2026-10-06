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Mexico Foundry And Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Automotive And Aerospace Demand Fuels 5.81% CAGR And USD 16.14 Billion Opportunity


2026-10-06 12:18:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automotive, aerospace and infrastructure demand, local production growth, and lightweight casting technologies are key opportunities in Mexico's foundry market.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Foundry and Casting Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Casting Type, Manufacturing Process, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico foundry and casting market reached USD 9.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 16.14 billion by 2034. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during 2026-2034. Expansion is being supported by rising demand from the automotive, aerospace, construction, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing sectors, alongside continued investment in advanced casting technologies and domestic production capacity.

Mexico Foundry and Casting Market Trends

Automotive Manufacturing Drives Demand for Cast Components

Mexico's position as a major global automotive manufacturing hub remains a central factor supporting foundry and casting market growth. International automakers and component suppliers continue to expand production across the country, increasing requirements for precision-cast engine blocks, transmission parts, suspension systems, and other critical metal components.

The industry's growing focus on vehicle weight reduction, performance, fuel efficiency, and electromobility is also accelerating demand for aluminum and other lightweight castings. This shift is encouraging foundries to adopt advanced molding, forging, and casting technologies capable of meeting strict quality and dimensional requirements.

Industry events are reinforcing Mexico's role in the regional supply chain. GIFA Mexico FUNDIEXPO 2024, held at Centro Citibanamex in October 2024, brought together foundry companies, automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and international exhibitors. The event highlighted developments in metal casting, forging, process automation, and electromobility applications across Mexico and Latin America.

Aerospace and Industrial Manufacturing Create New Opportunities

Expansion in aerospace manufacturing is generating additional demand for high-quality cast parts used in aircraft engines, landing gear, and structural systems. Mexico continues to attract aerospace investment due to its established manufacturing base, skilled workforce, geographic location, and integration with North American supply chains.

Heavy machinery, energy, oil and gas, power equipment, and engineering applications are also contributing to the Mexico foundry and casting market outlook. These industries require durable cast products manufactured to precise technical specifications, creating opportunities for foundries that can provide customized solutions and consistent production quality.

In October 2024, Savelli Technologies secured a €78 million order that included installations in Mexico for MAT Foundry and Brembo. The project involves advanced high-performance molding lines and sand preparation systems designed to strengthen production capabilities. Investments of this kind demonstrate the industry's focus on modernization, efficiency, and reliable output for multinational customers.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico foundry and casting market by casting type, manufacturing process, end use industry, and region, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.

Casting Type:

  • Gray Iron Castings
  • Ductile Iron (SG Iron) Castings
  • Steel Castings
  • Non-Ferrous Castings
  • Others

Manufacturing Process:

  • Sand Casting
  • Investment Casting
  • Die Casting
  • Centrifugal Casting
  • Others

End Use Industry:

  • Automotive
  • Railways
  • Agriculture and Tractor Industry
  • Machine Tools and Engineering
  • Construction and Infrastructure
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Power and Electrical Equipment
  • Sanitary and Pipe Fittings

Regional Market Analysis:

  • Northern Mexico
  • Central Mexico
  • Southern Mexico
  • Others

The regional assessment evaluates manufacturing activity, investment patterns, industrial concentration, customer demand, and growth opportunities across Mexico's principal markets. Northern and Central Mexico remain important production centers due to their automotive, aerospace, engineering, and export-oriented industrial bases.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape analysis examines market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, company performance, and strategic development. It also includes profiles of major participants, providing insight into their product portfolios, operational capabilities, market presence, and investment priorities.

Competition is increasingly influenced by technological innovation, production efficiency, material expertise, quality assurance, and the ability to supply complex components at scale. Companies investing in automation, advanced molding systems, lightweight materials, and customized casting solutions are positioned to benefit from Mexico's expanding automotive and industrial manufacturing activity.

Key Questions Addressed

  • How will the Mexico foundry and casting market perform through 2034?
  • Which casting types and manufacturing processes offer significant growth opportunities?
  • Which end use industries are generating the strongest demand?
  • How is the market distributed across Mexico's major regions?
  • What factors are driving market growth, and which challenges could affect expansion?
  • How is the industry value chain structured?
  • Who are the key market participants, and how are they positioned competitively?
  • Which strategies are shaping the future of Mexico's foundry and casting industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 122
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.56 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $16.14 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by Casting Type
6.1 Segment Overview
6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by Casting Type (2020-2025)
6.3 Market Forecast by Casting Type (2026-2034)
6.4 Gray Iron Castings
6.5 Ductile Iron (SG Iron) Castings
6.6 Steel Castings
6.7 Non-Ferrous Castings
6.8 Others
7 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by Manufacturing Process
7.1 Segment Overview
7.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by Manufacturing Process (2020-2025)
7.3 Market Forecast by Manufacturing Process (2026-2034)
7.4 Sand Casting
7.5 Investment Casting
7.6 Die Casting
7.7 Centrifugal Casting
7.8 Others
8 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Segment Overview
8.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by End Use Industry (2020-2025)
8.3 Market Forecast by End Use Industry (2026-2034)
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Railways
8.6 Agriculture and Tractor Industry
8.7 Machine Tools and Engineering
8.8 Construction and Infrastructure
8.9 Aerospace and Defense
8.10 Power and Electrical Equipment
8.11 Sanitary and Pipe Fittings
9 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Regional Overview
9.2 Historical and Current Market Trends by Region (2020-2025)
9.3 Market Breakup by Casting Type
9.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
9.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.6 Key Players by Region
9.7 Market Forecast by Region (2026-2034)
9.8 Northern Mexico
9.9 Central Mexico
9.10 Southern Mexico
9.11 Others
10 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Mexico Foundry and Casting Market - Industry Analysis
11.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Drivers
11.1.3 Restraints
11.1.4 Opportunities
11.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.4 Degree of Competition
11.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Value Chain Analysis
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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