Mexico Forging Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034 By Technique, Material, Industry, And Region Automotive, EV, And Aerospace Demand Drives Market To USD 248.6 Million By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$156.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$248.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Forging Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Forging Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Technique
6.1 Closed Die Forging
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Open Die Forging
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.3 Seamless Forging
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Material
7.1 Nickel-based Alloys
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Titanium Alloys
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.3 Aluminum Alloys
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.4 Steel Alloys
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Industry
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Aerospace
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.3 Railway
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.4 Heavy Equipment
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.5 Wind Power
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Northern Mexico
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Technique
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.1.5 Market Breakup by Industry
9.1.6 Key Players
9.1.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Central Mexico
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Technique
9.2.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.2.5 Market Breakup by Industry
9.2.6 Key Players
9.2.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.3 Southern Mexico
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Breakup by Technique
9.3.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.3.5 Market Breakup by Industry
9.3.6 Key Players
9.3.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Forging Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Mexico Forging Market - Industry Analysis
11.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Drivers
11.1.3 Restraints
11.1.4 Opportunities
11.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.4 Degree of Competition
11.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Value Chain Analysis
12 Appendix
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