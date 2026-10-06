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Mexico Forging Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034 By Technique, Material, Industry, And Region Automotive, EV, And Aerospace Demand Drives Market To USD 248.6 Million By 2034


2026-10-06 12:18:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automotive and aerospace demand, EV adoption, advanced materials, infrastructure investment, and forging innovation reinforce Mexico's role as a key production hub.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Forging Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Technique, Material, Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico forging market reached USD 156.2 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 248.6 Million by 2034. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by expanding automotive production, aerospace investment, industrial development, construction activity, and government infrastructure projects. Technological advancements and the increasing adoption of advanced materials are also strengthening demand for durable, high-performance forged components.

Mexico Forging Market Trends

Automotive Manufacturing Drives Forged Component Demand

Mexico's established position as a major automotive manufacturing hub is a central factor driving the forging market. In 2024, the automotive industry represented 3.6% of the country's GDP and 17.6% of its manufacturing output, according to industry reports. Approximately 18% of vehicles sold in the U.S. were manufactured in Mexico, highlighting the country's strategic role in North American and global automotive supply chains.

Vehicle manufacturers rely on forged components for critical applications, including crankshafts, engine parts, suspension systems, transmission components, and structural assemblies. Production investments by multinational automakers and suppliers are increasing the need for components that meet stringent requirements for strength, precision, reliability, and fatigue resistance.

The transition toward electric vehicles is creating additional opportunities within the Mexico forging market. Electric vehicle platforms require specialized components for motors, battery systems, chassis structures, and lightweight body frames. This shift is encouraging forging companies to improve manufacturing processes, adopt advanced alloys, and develop components aligned with evolving vehicle designs.

Aerospace and Industrial Expansion Supports Market Growth

Mexico's aerospace industry is generating demand for precision-forged parts used in airframes, engines, landing systems, and turbines. The presence and investment activity of major aerospace companies, including Airbus, Bombardier, and Boeing, are supporting the development of a specialized manufacturing ecosystem. Forging suppliers capable of meeting demanding quality and performance standards are positioned to benefit from the sector's continued expansion.

Industrial development is also increasing demand for forged parts used in heavy machinery, manufacturing equipment, railway systems, energy infrastructure, and construction applications. In October 2024, ArcelorMittal Mexico announced plans to restart its blast furnace in Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, following nearly five months of inactivity related to a labor dispute. The restart supports the production of long steel products, including rod and wire rod, with annual capacity of 1.5 million metric tons. It also restores the plant's total production capacity to 5.3 million metric tons per year, reinforcing the availability of materials for downstream industrial activity.

Mexico Forging Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico forging market by technique, material, industry, and region, with country and regional forecasts covering 2026-2034.

By Technique:

  • Closed Die Forging
  • Open Die Forging
  • Seamless Forging

By Material:

  • Nickel-based Alloys
  • Titanium Alloys
  • Aluminum Alloys
  • Steel Alloys

By Industry:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Railway
  • Heavy Equipment
  • Wind Power

By Region:

  • Northern Mexico
  • Central Mexico
  • Southern Mexico
  • Others

Competitive Landscape

The Mexico forging market report evaluates market structure, key player positioning, competitive intensity, company performance, and leading business strategies. It also includes a competitive dashboard, a company evaluation quadrant, and detailed profiles of major market participants. The analysis highlights how manufacturers are using process innovation, material expertise, capacity expansion, quality improvement, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their positions.

Key Questions Addressed

  • How has the Mexico forging market performed, and what is its outlook through 2034?
  • How is the market segmented by technique, material, industry, and region?
  • What factors are driving demand for forged components in Mexico?
  • What challenges could affect market development during 2026-2034?
  • How is the Mexico forging market value chain structured?
  • Who are the key market participants, and how are they positioned?
  • What strategies are companies adopting to compete and expand?
  • What is the current degree of competition in the market?

Supported by automotive production, aerospace manufacturing, industrial investment, infrastructure development, and demand for advanced components, the Mexico forging market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2034.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 119
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $156.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $248.6 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Forging Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Forging Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Technique
6.1 Closed Die Forging
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Open Die Forging
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.3 Seamless Forging
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Material
7.1 Nickel-based Alloys
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Titanium Alloys
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.3 Aluminum Alloys
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.4 Steel Alloys
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Industry
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Aerospace
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.3 Railway
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.4 Heavy Equipment
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.5 Wind Power
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Forging Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Northern Mexico
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Technique
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.1.5 Market Breakup by Industry
9.1.6 Key Players
9.1.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Central Mexico
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Technique
9.2.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.2.5 Market Breakup by Industry
9.2.6 Key Players
9.2.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.3 Southern Mexico
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Breakup by Technique
9.3.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.3.5 Market Breakup by Industry
9.3.6 Key Players
9.3.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Forging Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Mexico Forging Market - Industry Analysis
11.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Drivers
11.1.3 Restraints
11.1.4 Opportunities
11.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.4 Degree of Competition
11.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Value Chain Analysis
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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