IPX1031 Expands 1031 Exchange Resources In North And Central Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attorney and Commercial Real Estate Professional Nico Nesenoff Joins IPX1031 as Vice President

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031 ), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, is pleased to announce the addition of Nico Nesenoff, Esq. as Vice President.

In his business development role, Nesenoff will increase IPX1031's presence throughout North and Central Florida while supporting clients nationwide. Drawing on his legal and commercial real estate background, he is an invaluable resource for investors, real estate professionals, attorneys, accountants, and financial advisors.

Before joining IPX1031, Nesenoff served as a Managing Director in the commercial real estate industry, advising clients and their professional advisors nationwide on complex transactions and negotiations. His multidisciplinary background enables him to serve as a knowledgeable resource for Delayed, Simultaneous, Reverse, and Build-to-Suit Exchanges.

“Nico's experience allows him to connect the legal, transactional, and investment considerations involved in a 1031 Exchange,” said Claudia Kiernan, Senior Vice President and Southeastern Regional Manager at IPX1031.“His legal training, commercial real estate experience, and ability to navigate complex transactions give him a valuable understanding of the challenges our exchangers face. We are excited to add him as a valuable resource for exchangers and their advisors.”

Education will be a central focus of Nesenoff's role. Through seminars, professional presentations, and individual consultations, Nesenoff will provide instruction on the requirements, timelines, and strategic considerations associated with 1031 Exchanges. His consultative approach will help clients and their advisors evaluate Tax-Deferred Exchange strategies aligned with their real estate investment goals.

Nesenoff earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law.

Nico Nesenoff, Esq. can be reached at (813) 205-3375, via email at ..., or online at .

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit .

Contact

Claudia Kiernan, SVP, Southeastern Regional Manager

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(904) 419-9093

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



