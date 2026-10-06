Global Metal Powder Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 Market To Reach USD 11.1 Billion As 3D Printing, Evs, And Aerospace Drive 5.90% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through specialty-alloy R&D, advanced atomization, capacity expansion, partnerships and emerging-market growth, fueled by 3D printing and sustainable manufacturing.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Powder Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal powder market is projected to expand steadily as automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics, and industrial manufacturers increase their use of advanced materials and production technologies. Market revenue is forecast to rise from USD 7.4 billion in 2026 to USD 11.1 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% during the forecast period.

Metal Powder Market Insights

Demand is being strengthened by the adoption of powder metallurgy, additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, and thermal spray processes. These applications support efficient material utilization, design flexibility, consistent mechanical performance, and cost-effective mass production. Industry-wide priorities such as lightweight engineering, production efficiency, and sustainable manufacturing are also increasing the importance of metal powders across global supply chains.

Industry 4.0 implementation and digital production systems are creating additional demand for powders with controlled particle size, high purity, and reliable performance. In response, manufacturers are investing in advanced atomization, reduction, and plasma technologies to improve product quality and meet increasingly specialized application requirements.

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

Additive manufacturing and 3D printing remain major growth drivers for the metal powder market. Aerospace and defense companies are using these technologies to manufacture complex, customized components while reducing material waste and component weight. The ability to optimize part geometry and performance is expected to support continued investment in metal-based additive manufacturing.

Automotive demand is also expanding as manufacturers pursue lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles and accelerate the transition to electric mobility. Powder metallurgy is widely used to produce durable gears, structural parts, transmission systems, and other precision components that must meet strict quality and performance standards.

Medical and dental applications offer further growth potential. Biocompatible metal powders are used in implants, prosthetics, surgical tools, and patient-specific components. Continued innovation in healthcare manufacturing is expected to increase demand for specialty alloys and high-performance materials.

Emerging economies across Asia-Pacific and Latin America present attractive opportunities due to industrialization, infrastructure investment, and the expansion of advanced manufacturing capacity. Additional potential exists in electronics and semiconductors, where metal powders are used in conductive coatings and precision components. Companies developing customized powders, specialty alloys, and recyclable material solutions are likely to strengthen their competitive positions.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global metal powder market, supported by high manufacturing output, expanding automotive production, and rising investment in additive manufacturing. China, Japan, South Korea, and India remain important contributors to regional demand.

North America holds a substantial market share because of its advanced aerospace and defense industries, established research capabilities, and investment in industrial modernization. Europe remains a significant market, supported by a strong automotive sector and policies promoting sustainable manufacturing. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to record gradual growth as industrial diversification and infrastructure development progress.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on product innovation, production capacity, powder consistency, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Leading companies are enhancing atomization and plasma processing capabilities while pursuing collaborations and acquisitions to serve high-growth applications.

Key Players



Hoganas AB

GKN Powder Metallurgy (a Melrose Industries company)

Sandvik Materials Technology

Arcam AB (GE Additive)

Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Eckhart GmbH

TLS Technik GmbH & Co. KG

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

Advanced Powder & Coatings (AP&C, an AlpAl company)

Carpenter Technology Corporation

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Oerlikon Metco (OC Oerlikon)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Metal Powder Market Segmentation

By Metal Type



Ferrous Non-Ferrous

By Production Method



Atomization

Reduction

Electrolysis

Mechanical Milling

Chemical Methods Misc.

By End-use



Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Additive Manufacturing / 3D Printing

Construction

Electronics & Semiconductors

Medical & Dental

Industrial Machinery Misc.

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa

Future Outlook

The global metal powder market is expected to maintain its positive trajectory through 2033. Additive manufacturing, digital engineering, electric mobility, specialized healthcare applications, and sustainable production processes will shape future demand. Suppliers that deliver consistent quality, application-specific materials, and scalable production capabilities will be well positioned to benefit from the market's long-term expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Metal Powder Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Metal Powder Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

3.1. Market Outlook, by Metal Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Ferrous

3.1.2. Non-Ferrous

3.2. Market Outlook, by Production Method, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Atomization

3.2.2. Reduction

3.2.3. Electrolysis

3.2.4. Mechanical Milling

3.2.5. Chemical Methods

3.2.6. Misc.

3.3. Market Outlook, by End-use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Automotive

3.3.2. Aerospace & Defense

3.3.3. Additive Manufacturing / 3D Printing

3.3.4. Construction

3.3.5. Electronics & Semiconductors

3.3.6. Medical & Dental

3.3.7. Industrial Machinery

3.3.8. Misc.

3.4. Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. Regional Metal Powder Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

4.1. Regional Analysis Framework

4.1.1. Market Outlook, by Metal Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.2. Market Outlook, by Production Method, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.3. Market Outlook, by End-use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.5. Country Outlook, by Metal Type, 2020-2033

4.1.6. Country Outlook, by Production Method, 2020-2033

4.1.7. Country Outlook, by End-use, 2020-2033

4.1.8. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.2. North America Metal Powder Market Outlook

4.2.1. U.S.

4.2.2. Canada

4.3. Europe Metal Powder Market Outlook

4.3.1. Germany

4.3.2. Italy

4.3.3. France

4.3.4. U.K.

4.3.5. Spain

4.3.6. Russia

4.3.7. Rest of Europe

4.4. Asia-Pacific Metal Powder Market Outlook

4.4.1. China

4.4.2. Japan

4.4.3. South Korea

4.4.4. India

4.4.5. Southeast Asia

4.4.6. Rest of SAO

4.5. Latin America Metal Powder Market Outlook

4.5.1. Brazil

4.5.2. Mexico

4.5.3. Argentina

4.5.4. Rest of LATAM

4.6. Middle East & Africa Metal Powder Market Outlook

4.6.1. GCC

4.6.2. South Africa

4.6.3. Egypt

4.6.4. Nigeria

4.6.5. Rest of Middle East

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

5.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

5.3. Competitive Dashboard

5.4. Company Profile Framework

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Product Portfolio

5.4.3. Financial Overview

5.4.4. Business Strategies and Developments

5.5. Companies Profiled

5.5.1. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

5.5.2. Sandvik Materials Technology

5.5.3. Arcam AB (GE Additive)

5.5.4. Algoma Steel Group Inc.

5.5.5. Eckhart GmbH

5.5.6. TLS Technik GmbH & Co. KG

5.5.7. PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

5.5.8. Carpenter Technology Corporation

5.5.9. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

5.5.10. Oerlikon Metco (OC Oerlikon)

6. Appendix

6.1. Research Methodology

6.2. Report Assumptions

6.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Hoganas AB

GKN Powder Metallurgy (a Melrose Industries company)

Sandvik Materials Technology

Arcam AB (GE Additive)

Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Eckhart GmbH

TLS Technik GmbH & Co. KG

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

Advanced Powder & Coatings (AP&C, an AlpAl company)

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Atomized Powders & Coatings (AP&C)*?

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Oerlikon Metco (OC Oerlikon)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

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