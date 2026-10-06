AVEX DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds AEVEX Corp. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Governance and Internal Control Failures Surrounding AEVEX Corp.'s Undisclosed Waiver of Its 180-Day IPO Lock-Up.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) securities of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of investors who acquired shares between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

AEVEX shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026, erasing more than $700 million in market value, then declined a further 7% on June 5, 2026, wiping out roughly $200 million more - approximately $900 million in combined market capitalization losses. Investors have until October 20, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged 41-Day Lock-Up Abrogation

A military technology contractor that goes public with a controlling private equity owner holding 77.5% of its stock relies on a lock-up agreement to assure the market that insider shares will not flood the float. The filing states that AEVEX's IPO documents described a 180-day restriction running through October 13, 2026. It is alleged that a pre-arranged plan to waive that restriction was already in place, and that a registration statement announcing a secondary offering of 8,000,000 shares was filed just 41 days later.

Governance and Disclosure Controls Under Scrutiny

As set forth in the complaint, the offering documents disclosed a forthcoming Registration Rights Agreement that would allow the principal stockholder to demand registration only "following our initial public offering and the expiration of any related lock-up period." The lawsuit contends that internal governance and disclosure processes failed to reveal coordination among the Company, its private equity owner, and the underwriter representatives to release the restriction early.

Alleged Lock-Up Waiver Impact by the Numbers



IPO date: April 17, 2026; lock-up stated to run through October 13, 2026

Secondary offering registration statement filed June 1, 2026 - 41 days after the IPO

8,000,000 Class A shares sold at $27.00 per share

$207.9 million in net secondary offering proceeds allegedly went entirely to the controlling stockholder, with the Company receiving nothing

2,273,843 shares sold directly from the principal stockholder's Class A holdings; 5,726,157 newly issued Combined market capitalization decline of approximately $900 million across June 2 and June 5, 2026



"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the durability of a lock-up commitment that ordinarily anchors an IPO. The alleged 41-day gap between the stated restriction and its waiver is central to the claims." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVEX Lawsuit

Q: What is the AVEX lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 20, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did AVEX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026 and a further 7% on June 5, 2026 after the Company filed offering documents revealing that underwriters had agreed to waive the 180-day lock-up restrictions. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AVEX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AEVEX Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the permanence of a 180-day lock-up period restricting its controlling shareholder from selling stock, while allegedly concealing a pre-arranged plan to waive that restriction to facilitate a secondary offering. When the waiver and offering were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the AVEX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do AVEX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AVEX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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