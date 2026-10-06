Global Foundry Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2033 Sustainable Formulations And Asia-Pacific Demand Fuel 7.20% CAGR Toward USD 14.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target emerging markets, premium specialty chemicals and sustainable products; forge foundry partnerships to improve efficiency, cut waste and strengthen ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Foundry Chemicals Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Foundry Chemicals Market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2026 to USD 14.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by innovations in coatings, resins, binders, and auxiliary chemicals, alongside rising demand for precise, efficient, and high-quality metal casting across major industries.

Automotive, aerospace, defense, construction, electronics, and heavy machinery manufacturers increasingly require cast components with improved surface finishes, dimensional accuracy, and structural consistency. This demand is encouraging foundries to adopt advanced chemical technologies that enhance mold stability, minimize casting defects, reduce waste, and shorten production cycles.

Key Foundry Chemicals Market Growth Drivers



Industrial and automotive expansion: Rising vehicle production, infrastructure investment, and heavy machinery manufacturing are increasing the consumption of foundry chemicals, particularly in emerging economies.

Technological innovation: Advances in CO?-cured resins, cold-box systems, alkaline phenolic resins, and phenolic urethane resins are improving casting performance and production efficiency.

Environmental compliance: Strict environmental and workplace safety requirements are accelerating the transition toward water-based coatings, eco-friendly auxiliaries, and low-emission chemical systems. Demand for high-performance castings: Stringent standards in aerospace, automotive, and defense applications are strengthening demand for products that improve surface quality, mold integrity, and dimensional precision.

Business Opportunities and Market Trends

Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East is creating substantial opportunities for foundry chemical manufacturers. Companies that establish regional production, distribution, and technical support capabilities can benefit from growing demand across automotive manufacturing, infrastructure development, electronics, and industrial equipment.

Specialty product development is another important growth avenue. Coatings, binders, and resins engineered for specific metals and casting processes can help suppliers access premium market segments. Strategic collaboration between chemical producers and foundries can also support customized solutions that improve productivity, control emissions, reduce material waste, and enhance finished casting quality.

Sustainability is becoming a central competitive factor. Manufacturers investing in water-based coatings, eco-friendly formulations, and low-emission binder technologies are well positioned to serve customers facing increasingly rigorous environmental regulations.

Regional Foundry Chemicals Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global market, supported by major industrial and manufacturing centers in China, India, and Japan. Growth in automotive production, electronics manufacturing, construction, and heavy machinery continues to increase regional chemical consumption.

North America and Europe remain significant markets due to their advanced foundry operations, strong aerospace and automotive industries, and high adoption of sustainable chemical technologies. Regulatory pressure in both regions is expected to encourage continued investment in cleaner formulations and efficient casting systems.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa offer emerging growth potential as governments and private companies invest in infrastructure, transportation, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

The Foundry Chemicals Market is highly competitive, with participants focusing on product innovation, sustainable portfolios, technical services, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Prominent companies include:



Vesuvius

SQ Group

Ask Chemicals

Asahi Yukizai Corporation

KAO Chemicals

IVP Limited

Huttenes-Albertus International

Mancuso Chemicals Limited

Mazzon SpA

Fincast Foundry Flux Co.

Ceraflux India Pvt. Ltd.

Hindusthan Adhesive & Chemicals Cukurova Kimya

Foundry Chemicals Market Segmentation

By product type:



Coatings, including solvent-based coatings, water-based coatings, and other formulations

Auxiliaries

Resins & Binders

Cold Box Systems, including Alkaline Phenolic Resins, CO? Cured Resins, and other systems

No-bake Systems, including Furan Resins, Phenolic Urethane Resins, and other systems Hot Box / Shell Systems

By foundry type:



Iron Foundries

Steel and Alloy Steel Foundries

Aluminum Foundries Other Non-ferrous Foundries

By region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

Through 2033, the global Foundry Chemicals Market is expected to benefit from industrial expansion, improved casting technologies, environmental modernization, and demand for higher-quality metal components. Suppliers that combine technical innovation with sustainable products and strong regional partnerships are likely to secure the most attractive long-term growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Foundry Chemicals Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Coatings

3.1.1.1. Solvent-based Coatings

3.1.1.2. Water-based Coatings

3.1.1.3. Others

3.1.2. Auxiliaries

3.1.3. Resins & Binders

3.1.3.1. Cold Box Systems

3.1.3.2. No-bake Systems

3.1.3.3. Hot Box / Shell Systems

3.1.4. Others

3.2. Global Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Iron Foundries

3.2.2. Steel and Alloy Steel Foundries

3.2.3. Aluminum Foundries

3.2.4. Other Non-ferrous Foundries

3.3. Global Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. North America

3.3.2. Europe

3.3.3. Asia-Pacific

3.3.4. Latin America

3.3.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2. North America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3. North America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. U.S. Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

4.3.2. U.S. Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

4.3.3. Canada Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

4.3.4. Canada Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

4.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2. Europe Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3. Europe Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Germany Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

5.3.2. Germany Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

5.3.3. Italy Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

5.3.4. Italy Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

5.3.5. France Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

5.3.6. France Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

5.3.7. U.K. Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

5.3.8. U.K. Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

5.3.9. Spain Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

5.3.10. Spain Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

5.3.11. Russia Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

5.3.12. Russia Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

5.3.13. Rest of Europe Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

5.3.14. Rest of Europe Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

5.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2. Asia-Pacific Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3. Asia-Pacific Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. China Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

6.3.2. China Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

6.3.3. Japan Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

6.3.4. Japan Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

6.3.5. South Korea Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

6.3.6. South Korea Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

6.3.7. India Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

6.3.8. India Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

6.3.9. Southeast Asia Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

6.3.10. Southeast Asia Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

6.3.11. Rest of SAO Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

6.3.12. Rest of SAO Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

6.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2. Latin America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3. Latin America Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Brazil Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

7.3.2. Brazil Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

7.3.3. Mexico Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

7.3.4. Mexico Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

7.3.5. Argentina Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

7.3.6. Argentina Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

7.3.7. Rest of LATAM Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

7.3.8. Rest of LATAM Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

7.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2. Middle East & Africa Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3. Middle East & Africa Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. GCC Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

8.3.2. GCC Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

8.3.3. South Africa Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

8.3.4. South Africa Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

8.3.5. Egypt Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

8.3.6. Egypt Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

8.3.7. Nigeria Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

8.3.8. Nigeria Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

8.3.9. Rest of Middle East Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Product Type, 2020-2033

8.3.10. Rest of Middle East Foundry Chemicals Market Outlook, by Foundry Type, 2020-2033

8.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Vesuvius

9.4.2. SQ Group

9.4.3. Ask Chemicals

9.4.4. Asahi Yukizai Corporation

9.4.5. KAO Chemicals

9.4.6. IVP Limited

9.4.7. Huttenes-Albertus International

9.4.8. Mancuso Chemicals Limited

9.4.9. Mazzon SpA

9.4.10. Fincast Foundry Flux Co.

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Vesuvius

SQ Group

Ask Chemicals

Asahi Yukizai Corporation

KAO Chemicals

IVP Limited

Huttenes-Albertus International

Mancuso Chemicals Limited

Mazzon SpA

Fincast Foundry Flux Co.

Ceraflux India Pvt. Ltd.

Hindusthan Adhesive & Chemicals Cukurova Kimya

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900