Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 26, 2026 In Flotek Industries, Inc. Lawsuit FTK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: the Flotek securities action names CEO Ryan Ezell and CFO Bond Clement over statements about a $400 million PREPA contract that was terminated 16 days after it was announced.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) that two senior officers, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Ezell and Chief Financial Officer Bond Clement, are named as individual defendants in a pending securities class action covering purchasers between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

FTK shares closed at $35.83 on August 14, 2026 and closed at $25.17 on August 19, 2026, a decline of $10.66 per share, or 29.75% over just a few trading days. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 26, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The action, pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5. Ezell served as Chief Executive Officer and Clement as Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times, and the complaint alleges each had the power and authority to control the content of the Company's SEC reports and press releases.

Alleged Control Person Liability



Both officers allegedly controlled the August 3, 2026 announcement of a 10-year agreement projecting roughly $400 million in revenue backlog and approximately $40 million in annual revenue.

Both allegedly controlled the Q2 2026 Form 10-Q filed August 4, 2026, which repeated the PREPA backlog projection.

As certifying officers under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906, each signed personally as to the accuracy of the Company's periodic disclosures.

The complaint alleges investors were not told of credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties.

The PREPA contract allegedly represented approximately 57% of the Company's backlog before PREPA delivered formal notice of termination effective immediately. Section 20(a) permits recovery from individuals alleged to have controlled a company that committed a primary violation.



"Officers who certify a company's filings take on personal responsibility for their accuracy, and the complaint here alleges that a projection representing roughly 57% of backlog was presented to investors without disclosure of known doubts about the consortium behind it," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FTK Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the FTK lawsuit? A: The complaint names Flotek Industries, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What court was the FTK class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FTK lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Flotek Industries, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties behind the $400 million PREPA power generation contract during the Class Period. When the contract cancellation and termination were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do FTK investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FTK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.