DKS DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds DICK's SPORTING GOODS, INC. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges DICK'S Sporting Goods assured investors that Foot Locker's inventory problems had been cleaned up, while the acquired chain allegedly remained loaded with stagnant legacy footwear ahead of a 30% single-day collapse in DKS shares.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

DKS shares fell $55.02 per share, or approximately 30%, closing at $124.31 on August 25, 2026, the trading day after the Class Period ended. The $2.5 billion Foot Locker acquisition sits at the center of the Foot Locker inventory cleanup securities fraud allegations. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 3, 2026.

The Alleged Inventory Cleanup Methodology

According to the lawsuit, DICK'S told the market throughout the Class Period that the removal of unproductive Foot Locker inventory had been executed quickly, aggressively, and was essentially finished, positioning the acquired chain for an inflection point beginning with the 2026 back-to-school season. The complaint alleges that this cleanup narrative was not accurate, and that Foot Locker remained saddled with stagnant legacy product that had not been cleared.

Key Foot Locker Inventory Allegations for Shareholders



The lawsuit contends that Foot Locker's inventory cleanup was represented as complete when unproductive legacy product allegedly remained on shelves.

The complaint alleges Foot Locker stayed heavily dependent on legacy footwear silhouettes that were losing relevance with consumers.

Foot Locker's reliance on launch and retro product allegedly left it exposed when launch volume thinned and launch performance disappointed.

Industry-wide inventory build allegedly produced intensifying promotional pressure that the Company was not positioned to absorb. The action claims the $2.5 billion acquisition was marketed as a growth and margin story that the underlying business allegedly could not support.

The Legacy Footwear Factor

The complaint alleges that as athletic footwear inventory accumulated across the industry, discounting deepened, and the impact landed hardest on the portion of the business tied to older silhouettes. Rather than an isolated quarter, the lawsuit contends this exposure existed while investors were being told the cleanup work was behind the Company.

"This case presents important questions about inventory and integration disclosure obligations in the retail sector, particularly where a $2.5 billion acquisition was presented to shareholders as a completed turnaround," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Investors are entitled to accurate information about whether the problems a company says it has fixed have actually been fixed."

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DKS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the DKS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased DKS stock or securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did DKS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 30%, a decline of $55.02 per share, after the Company disclosed disappointing second-quarter 2026 results including Foot Locker revenue of $1.73 billion against analyst estimates of $1.81 billion and a sharply reduced Foot Locker sales outlook. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DKS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges DICK'S Sporting Goods made materially false or misleading statements regarding the completion of Foot Locker's inventory cleanup and the acquired business's exposure to stagnant legacy footwear and industry promotional pressure during the Class Period. When the reduced Foot Locker outlook and second-quarter shortfall were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do DKS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my DKS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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