Donoghue Forlines Earns Gold And Silver Status On Smartx Q3 List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DF Tactical Momentum earns Gold status, and DF Global Tactical Growth debuts with Silver status, on SMArtX's Q3 2026 Select List.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Donoghue Forlines, a Boston-based tactical investment firm managing risk-based portfolios since 1986, today announced two of its strategies were named to the SMArtX Advisory Solutions Q3 2026 Select List: DF Tactical Momentum earned Gold status, up from Silver last quarter, and DF Global Tactical Growth debuted on the list with Silver status. Both strategies are recognized in the Tactical Allocation category.The SMArtX Select List identifies strategies from the more than 2,500 available on the SMArtX platform using a proprietary, quantitatively driven screening process, and is intended to give advisors a consistent framework for identifying strategies with a strong likelihood of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns.The SMArtX Select List is published quarterly and evaluates strategies across four quantitative metrics: excess return, risk/return asymmetry, active tail risk, and return consistency. Strategies included on the list have gone through SMArtX's due diligence process and are reviewed on an ongoing basis using a combination of quantitative and qualitative parameters. Donoghue Forlines' strategies earned the following recognition on the Q3 2026 Select List:DF Tactical Momentum: Tactical Allocation category, Gold statusDF Global Tactical Growth: Tactical Allocation category, Silver statusList composition: 100 strategies across 32 categories - 45 Gold, 55 SilverScreening universe: more than 2,500 strategies available on the SMArtX platformTo learn more about Donoghue Forlines' strategies, visit DonoghueForlines.2026 PerformanceDF Tactical Momentum returned 48.82% (gross) / 46.61% (net of 3%) year to date through June 30, 2026, and 14.64% (gross, annualized) / 11.27% (net of 3%, annualized) since its March 2016 inception. DF Global Tactical Growth returned 22.14% (gross) / 20.33% (net of 3%) year to date through June 30, 2026, compared with 8.53% for the DJ Moderate Index, and 9.38% (gross, annualized) / 6.16% (net of 3%, annualized) since its April 2016 inception, versus 7.74% for the index.About DF Tactical MomentumDF Tactical Momentum is a rules-based strategy that invests in large and mid-sized companies exhibiting strong intermediate-term price momentum, using trend-following indicators to shift toward short-term Treasuries when trends suggest a defensive posture.About DF Global Tactical GrowthDF Global Tactical Growth is a tactically managed strategy investing across equities, fixed income, and alternatives with a global orientation, seeking capital appreciation while using tactical positioning to help preserve capital during periods of market stress.About Donoghue Forlines LLCDonoghue Forlines is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 1986. The firm manages rules-based, tactically-driven strategies for individual investors, corporations, and institutions, including retirement plans and trusts, built on the conviction that a static buy-and-hold posture is insufficient for clients who need to both grow and preserve wealth over time.About SMArtX Advisory SolutionsSMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers UMA technology through an API-first, cloud-native platform, automating trading, billing, and investment distribution for RIAs, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms. Its Select List is published quarterly using a proprietary quantitative methodology.DisclosuresIn September 2026, SMArtX Advisory Solutions named DF Tactical Momentum to its Q3 2026 Select List with Gold status, and DF Global Tactical Growth with Silver status, both in the Tactical Allocation category. The Q3 2026 Select List comprises 100 strategies across 32 categories (45 Gold, 55 Silver), selected from more than 2,500 strategies available on the SMArtX platform. A strategy may receive a different designation or no recognition in future periods. Inclusion is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any strategy and is not indicative of future performance. Donoghue Forlines is not affiliated with SMArtX Advisory Solutions.Performance shown for DF Tactical Momentum is for the DF Tactical Momentum Portfolio Composite, created March 1, 2016. Performance shown for DF Global Tactical Growth is for the DF Global Tactical Growth Portfolio Composite, created April 1, 2016; performance prior to January 1, 2018 was earned at a predecessor firm, JAForlines Global, by the same person who continues to manage the strategy today. Results for both composites are based on fully discretionary accounts under management, including accounts no longer with the firm. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and the calculation and presentation of performance has not been approved or reviewed by the SEC or its staff. For a compliant presentation and/or the firm's list of composite descriptions, please contact 800-642-4276 or....DF Global Tactical Growth may include holdings on which Donoghue Forlines receives management fees as adviser and/or subadvisor, including Donoghue Forlines-managed funds; see the applicable prospectuses for additional disclosure.Net 3% returns are presented net of a hypothetical maximum fee of three percent (3%); actual fees vary and no investor may incur a fee as high as 3%. The Syntax US Large Cap 500 Index (DF Tactical Momentum) and the DJ Moderate Index (DF Global Tactical Growth) are included for comparison purposes only; both are unmanaged and you cannot invest directly in an index.Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal.

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Donoghue Forlines Earns Gold and Silver Status on SMArtX Q3 List News Provided By Donoghue Forlines October 06, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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