As Atlassian Customers Move To Cloud, Rewind Closes A Backup Gap In Two Of Jira's Most-Used Apps

Rewind Backups for SaaS Apps

xray intergration

scriptrunner integration

Rewind adds backup and recovery for Xray and ScriptRunner, data that falls outside Atlassian's native backup that regulated teams rely on as audit evidence

- Conrad Bach, CRO at Rewind

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rewind, the SaaS resilience platform, today added backup and recovery for Xray and ScriptRunner to Rewind Backups for Jira. The two apps are among the most widely installed in the Atlassian Marketplace. The announcement comes at Atlassian Team '26 Europe, as enterprises accelerate migrations ahead of Atlassian's March 2029 Data Center end of life.

Atlassian says 99% of its customers are in the cloud or on a path to the cloud, including 75% of enterprise and regulated customers. The apps that those teams built their processes on move with them.

In Xray, the risk is broken traceability. Tests, preconditions, test plans, and test sets reference one another across years of release cycles. A bulk edit, a faulty script, or an accidental deletion can sever those links, and until now, there has been no automated way to rebuild them. In financial services, medical devices, and other regulated sectors, those records often serve as evidence for auditors.

In ScriptRunner, the risk is silent failure. When a scheduled job or script listener is deleted or overwritten, Jira raises no error. The automation simply stops, and without version history, admins have no record of what changed or when.

With today's release, Rewind:

Backs up Xray test data and ScriptRunner scripts, jobs, and listeners daily, alongside the rest of the Jira instance.

Restores a single test or script, or rolls back a full test suite or ScriptRunner configuration to a known point in time.

Rebuilds data in dependency order, in place, so links between tests, plans, and executions survive the restore.

"A test suite or a set of ScriptRunner scripts takes years to build. It carries the institutional memory behind it, the logic, and the judgment calls a team made along the way. Getting a copy back was never the hard part. Restoring the relationships and the logic and putting that data back in place is the real challenge that Rewind solves," said James Ciesielski, Co-Founder and CPTO at Rewind.

"We have heard this directly from enterprise teams running Xray and ScriptRunner. This is data their operations depend on, and it deserves the same protection as the rest of their Jira estate. That's the safety net Rewind is built to be, the SaaS resilience platform behind every tool a team runs on. We're continuing to invest in coverage for third-party apps, with backups for Tempo planned later this year," said Conrad Bach, CRO at Rewind.

Availability

Backup and recovery for Xray and ScriptRunner are available now in the Advanced and Enterprise plans of Rewind Backups for Jira. Rewind is demonstrating the release at booth #201 at Team '26 Europe, RAI Amsterdam, Oct. 6–8. More at rewind

About Rewind

Rewind is a SaaS resilience platform that closes the gap between protecting SaaS data and keeping the business running. When data in a cloud application is lost, corrupted or changed by people, integrations, or AI agents, Rewind restores it in place, with its structure intact. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Rewind protects more than 7 PB of data for over 25,000 organizations across 16 SaaS platforms, including Jira, Confluence, GitHub, Shopify, QuickBooks Online and monday. Rewind holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications. Learn more at rewind.

Janet Khoshaba

Rewind

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

As Atlassian Customers Move to Cloud, Rewind Closes a Backup Gap in Two of Jira's Most-Used Apps News Provided By Rewind October 06, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.