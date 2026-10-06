Halloween Culinary Endurance Test: U.S. Chef Risks 11-Hour Kitchen Marathon To Expand Secret Street Tours Across Ireland

Taking on the world one bite at a time

Chef Fey in Istanbul

What happens when an American chef decides to spend Halloween in a kitchen for 11 straight hours?

- Chef Karl WilderDUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chef Karl Wilder takes on an 11-hour kitchen marathon in Dublin to raise support and attention for Secret Street Tours and its expansion across IrelandWhat happens when an American chef decides to spend Halloween in a kitchen for 11 straight hours?Chef Karl Wilder is about to find out.On Halloween, Wilder, founder of The Chef Tours, will undertake an 11-hour culinary endurance challenge in Dublin as part of an effort to raise awareness and support for Secret Street Tours, a social enterprise that gives people who have experienced homelessness the opportunity to become walking-tour guides and share their knowledge of Dublin with visitors.The unusual event is intended to help draw attention to Secret Street Tours as the organisation looks toward expanding its work in Dublin and into other parts of Ireland.For Wilder, the project is personal. He is involved with Secret Street Tours and sees the organisation as an example of what tourism can accomplish when local people are placed at the centre of the experience rather than treated simply as background to a visitor's holiday.“Tourism can be about much more than taking people somewhere and selling them something,” says Wilder.“It can create work, dignity, relationships and a reason for people from completely different backgrounds to sit down together. That is what interests me.”The 11-hour kitchen marathon will put Wilder's culinary endurance to the test while keeping the focus on the people and organisation the event is intended to support. Rather than staging a conventional fundraising dinner or promotional event, the challenge deliberately embraces something more difficult, more visible, and considerably less comfortable.Eleven hours is a long time in any kitchen.The event also reflects Wilder's approach to culinary tourism through The Chef Tours, the international experience company he founded with Chef PJ Hayes. The company uses food as a way to introduce travellers to the people, neighbourhoods, and culture of a destination, with small groups and local chefs at the centre of its experiences.That philosophy is particularly relevant to Secret Street Tours.A visitor walking through Dublin with a Secret Street Tours guide isn't simply being shown monuments. The experience can provide an opportunity to hear about the city from someone whose relationship with Dublin is very different from that of a conventional tour guide. The guide's own experience becomes part of the story.The result is tourism that creates a two-way relationship between the visitor and the destination.Wilder believes that model deserves greater attention as Ireland considers how tourism can benefit communities beyond the traditional economic measures of hotel nights, restaurant spending, and visitor numbers.“People increasingly want something real when they travel,” says Wilder.“They want to meet people, hear stories and feel that they have actually connected with a place. Secret Street Tours does that in a very direct way, because the people telling the stories are part of the story.”The Halloween Culinary Endurance Test also brings together several of Wilder's long-standing interests: food, travel, storytelling, community and the belief that hospitality should ultimately be about people.The Chef Tours has developed its own international network of chef-led culinary experiences in cities including Paris, Berlin, Seville, Istanbul, Mexico City and Buenos Aires. The company's experiences are deliberately small and are designed around chefs and local culinary professionals rather than scripted tours.But Ireland represents something different.Here, the goal is not simply to create another culinary experience for travellers. It is to help draw attention to an organisation using tourism itself as a tool for social change.Secret Street Tours was created to provide opportunities for people who have experienced homelessness, allowing them to become guides and earn income by sharing their knowledge of Dublin. Its model challenges the assumption that people experiencing homelessness are simply recipients of charity. Instead, they become professionals, storytellers, and hosts.The Halloween event is intended to help build momentum around that idea and the possibility of bringing similar opportunities to communities elsewhere in Ireland.For Wilder, the 11-hour challenge is therefore about considerably more than surviving a very long day in a kitchen.“It is easy to talk about making tourism better,” he says.“It is harder to actually do something that puts people and community ahead of the usual tourism formula. If spending 11 hours in a kitchen helps more people discover what Secret Street Tours is doing, then it is worth it.”And, presumably, the inevitable Halloween exhaustion.## About The Chef ToursThe Chef Tours is an international culinary experience company founded by Chef Karl Wilder and Chef PJ Hayes. The company creates small-group, chef-led experiences in major food cities, using food as a way to explore local people, stories, neighborhoods, and culture.The Chef Tours currently operates experiences in Paris, Berlin, Seville, Istanbul, Mexico City and Buenos Aires, with additional destinations under development.The company's philosophy is simple:“We use food as the excuse, but human connection is the experience.”## About Secret Street ToursSecret Street Tours is a Dublin-based social enterprise that provides walking tours led by people who have experienced homelessness. The organization uses tourism to create employment opportunities, build confidence and give visitors a different way to experience the city through the eyes and stories of its guides.Media ContactChef Karl WilderThe Chef Tours[...](...)[TheChefTours]( )

Karl Wilder

The Chef Tour

+1 8594135576

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Halloween Culinary Endurance Test: U.S. Chef Risks 11-Hour Kitchen Marathon to Expand Secret Street Tours Across Ireland News Provided By The Chef Tours October 06, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.