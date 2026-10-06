Meghalaya: USTM Scientists Feature Among World's Top 1,000 Scholars In 2026 Ranking

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 6 (IANS) Three scientists from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) have secured places among the top 1,000 scholars globally in the 2026 Scholarly Index Ranking, marking a significant achievement for the university and strengthening the Northeast's presence on the global research landscape.

According to university officials, Mohit L. Deb emerged as the highest-ranked among the three, securing the 129th position globally and 15th in India.

His scholarly contributions are primarily associated with research on the synthesis of indole derivatives.

Yugal Kishore Mohanta secured World Rank 398 and India Rank 45.

His research focuses on the synthesis and applications of nanoparticles, an area with growing significance in nanobiotechnology and related scientific disciplines.

Golam Mohiuddin was placed at World Rank 844 and India Rank 89 for his contributions to liquid crystal research.

USTM said the recognition reflects the sustained research output of its faculty members across specialised scientific fields and highlights the increasing international visibility of research conducted at the institution.

University officials described the achievement as particularly significant for USTM, which was established in 2011 as the first state private university dedicated to science and technology in the Northeast.

In its first NAAC accreditation cycle in 2021, the university was awarded an 'A' grade.

According to the institution, USTM has also featured among the top 200 universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The university said that the latest recognition reinforces its emphasis on research, innovation and academic excellence, while continuing its focus on teaching, community engagement, inclusivity and sustainable development.

The inclusion of three faculty members among the world's top 1,000 scholars is being viewed as a notable research milestone for a comparatively young institution.

USTM said the achievement demonstrates the potential of institutions in the Northeast to contribute to internationally recognised scientific research and strengthens the region's emerging academic and innovation ecosystem.