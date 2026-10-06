Kerala Government To End Helicopter Lease Deal With Chipsan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) The Kerala government has decided against renewing its contract with Chipsan Aviation for the lease of a helicopter.

The government conveyed its decision on Tuesday before the Lokayukta, with the Director General of Prosecution (DGP) making its stand clear during the hearing of a petition filed by K.M. Shajahan.

The DGP also told the Lokayukta that Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's recent visit to Malappuram was not for any personal purpose.

The case has been posted for further hearing on November 3.

The leased helicopter arrangement had become a major political controversy during the previous LDF government.

The government had initially entered into an agreement with Pawan Hans before shifting to Chipsan Aviation.

Under the arrangement, the government pays Rs 80 lakh a month for 25 flying hours.

An additional Rs 90,000 is payable for every hour beyond the contracted flying time.

The monthly rental has to be paid irrespective of whether the helicopter is actually used.

The UDF, when in the Opposition, had strongly criticised the arrangement, describing it as an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer.

The issue gained fresh political attention after the change of government when Satheesan, who had earlier criticised the use of a leased helicopter, also travelled in one as Chief Minister.

With the existing contract reaching its expiry, there had been a proposal to renew the agreement.

A recommendation had come for the continuation of the contract, pointing out that going for a fresh tender could result in a higher financial commitment.

Chipsan Aviation had subsequently offered to provide the helicopter on an as-needed basis at Rs 4 lakh per flying hour after the expiry of the contract.

The government has now decided against renewing the contract, signalling a shift from the earlier arrangement and potentially ending one of the most politically contentious aviation-related expenditure decisions of the previous government.