Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar's Recovery Steady, Says Indian Embassy

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who prevented a major aviation disaster aboard a flydubai flight after being attacked in the cockpit, is making steady progress in his recovery.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE reassured the public regarding Captain Machchhar's health and confirmed that full support is being extended to him and his relatives. "Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health," the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated, adding that it "remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance."

The diplomatic mission also expressed gratitude to the community and well-wishers across both nations for their support throughout his recovery. "We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," the Embassy added. Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance. We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery. - India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 6, 2026

Captain Machchhar was critically wounded during a mid-air incident when his co-pilot allegedly launched an attack in an attempt to bring down the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling cabin crew and passengers to intervene, overpower the attacker, and safely divert the aircraft. His courage in saving 174 passengers on board has drawn international praise, including personal tributes from high-ranking officials and leaders worldwide.

Leaders Worldwide Praise Captain's Bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure. The Prime Minister said the entire country was praying for Captain Machchhar. During the call, the Captain became emotional and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with the Prime Minister.

During the interaction, the PM said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. Captain Machchhar recalled the moments when the cockpit attack took place. Captain Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the cockpit attack as well. The captain was overcome with emotion during the call and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi. Captain Smit told PM Modi that the Prime Minister is his biggest idol.

Later on Saturday, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed met Captain Machchhar in the hospital and expressed "appreciation and praise" for his heroic actions. The Deputy Prime Minister hailed the Indian pilot for his bravery, while highlighting the responsibility and care showcased by him during the attempted crash. Calling the UAE a "nation of life", the Deputy Prime Minister expressed pride in Captain Machchhar being part of the "story of our nation."

Additionally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a video conference with Captain Machchhar while the pilot was recovering, praising his bravery as a "hero of Israel, India, and the world". Following a direct phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Captain Machchhar, the Israeli government officially invited the pilot and his family to attend Israel's Independence Day celebrations in May 2027.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi also held special prayers and a traditional abhishek ceremony to honour Captain Smit Machchhar whose swift action and bravery.

Details of the Foiled Mid-Air Attack

This comes following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit. The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite suffering severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the attacker.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury.

Reports published on Sunday by The Times of Israel said al-Hammami had planned to direct the aircraft into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The reports, citing Hebrew media sources, said the Omani co-pilot was detained and undergoing interrogation in the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)