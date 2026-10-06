Smriti Mandhana Replaces Harmanpreet As All-Format Captain Of Indian Women's Cricket Team

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) With Harmanpreet Kaur deciding to quit captaincy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday night announced that Smriti Mandhana will take over from her on a permanent basis.

Mandhana has led India in different formats earlier. While she will be the full-time white-ball captain from now on, Smriti has led India in 18 T20Is and 4 ODIs.

Smriti has been one of the leading figures in Indian women's cricket over the years and has played a key role in the team's progress across formats. An experienced international cricketer, she has also demonstrated her leadership qualities in domestic and franchise cricket, most recently leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the Women's Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026.

"Having been part of the Indian team since 2013, Smriti brings considerable experience into the role. She will now take on the responsibility of leading the side, with the team entering a new phase and continuing to build on the progress made in recent years," the BCCI said in a release on Tuesday.

Speaking on her appointment, Smriti Mandhana said:“To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me.

"I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey.

"I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward,” she added.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said:“I congratulate Smriti on being entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian Women's Cricket Team. She has been an important part of Indian cricket for many years and has consistently shown the qualities required to lead from the front. Her experience and understanding of the game will be valuable as she takes on this responsibility.

“The BCCI has full confidence in Smriti, and I am sure she will approach this role with the same commitment and professionalism that she has shown throughout her career. On behalf of the BCCI, I wish her the very best and look forward to seeing her lead the team into this new chapter,” he said.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Honorary Secretary, said:“Congratulations to Smriti on this important responsibility. She has grown into one of the most experienced players in the Indian team and has been part of some very important moments in the journey of Indian women's cricket. She understands what it means to represent India, and I am confident that she will bring that understanding to her role as captain.

“Leading India is a significant responsibility, but Smriti has the experience and temperament to take it on. Her success as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League is another example of her leadership qualities. I wish her and the team every success in the journey ahead and look forward to seeing Indian Cricket continue to progress under her leadership,” he said.