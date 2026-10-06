GDDY Shareholder Alert: Godaddy Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Adequacy Under Review: The complaint contends GoDaddy's October 30, 2025 Form 10-Q guidance and investor-conference statements omitted a then-active $4.99 one-year domain promotion that allegedly pressured upfront bookings.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

GDDY closed at $92.30 on February 24, 2026 and at $79.12 the next session, a decline of $13.18 per share, or more than 14%, on heavier than usual volume. Full year 2025 total bookings growth came in at 7% against a previously stated expectation of approximately 8%. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 20, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

In its Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025, filed October 30, 2025, GoDaddy stated it expected full year total bookings growth to be in line with total revenue growth of approximately 8%. During earnings calls, management pointed to a strategy that was“working” and successfully increasing the average order size alongside“pretty consistent demand.” The complaint challenges whether that framing was adequate given the promotional program the lawsuit says was already underway one month into the fourth quarter.

What Plaintiffs Allege Was Missing



Disclosure of the $4.99 promotional price for dotcom domains with a one-year term, versus typical multi-year contracts priced at $10 to $20 per year

Disclosure of the shift in term mix away from typically three-year domain contracts, which the action says reduced upfront bookings

Disclosure that average order size at initiation was allegedly being reduced by the discount, rather than rising

Disclosure of a known trend of decelerating total bookings growth heading into the fourth quarter of 2025 Disclosure reconciling the promotion with the September 3, 2025 statement that discounting at the front of the funnel had been turned off



"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here the complaint alleges a promotional program was live while guidance pointed to approximately 8% bookings growth." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

When fourth quarter results were reported on February 24, 2026, total bookings growth had decelerated to 5%, below analyst estimates of 7% and down from 9% the prior quarter. Management then described the promotional price and term shift as having reduced upfront bookings and near-term revenue. The lawsuit contends boilerplate cautionary language does not insulate statements that omitted an already-existing, quantifiable trend.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GDDY Lawsuit

Q: What is the GDDY lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 20, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did GDDY stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 14%, a decline of $13.18 per share, after the Company disclosed sharply decelerating fourth quarter bookings growth and a previously unannounced $4.99 one-year dotcom domain promotion that reduced upfront bookings and average order size. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GDDY lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges GoDaddy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its high-intent customer strategy, the claim that front-of-funnel discounting had been turned off, rising average order size, and expected full year bookings growth in line with 8% revenue growth. When the promotional pricing and bookings deceleration were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the GDDY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do GDDY investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my GDDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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