Pixalate Unveils Ad Fraud 'Clawback Warnings' Across 17.5M+ Programmatic Publishers To Equip SSP Inventory Quality Teams For Publisher Screening & Due Diligence
|Specification Parameter
|System Data
|CTV apps, mobile apps, and websites evaluated
|17.5 million+
|Global ad platforms covered
|745
|App stores covered
|Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, LG TV
|Lookback window
|Rolling 12 months
|Update frequency
|Monthly
|Data sources
|Pixalate Clawback Tool; third-party clawback submissions
Availability
The Clawback Warning label is live today in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal at ratings.pixalate.com on CTV app, mobile app, and website pages. Pixalate's Clawback Tool is available to Pixalate Analytics clients.
Contact Pixalate to learn more.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Media Contact:...
Disclaimer
The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared (including in the Clawback Tool) is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this information and any associated data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.
Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.” Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment