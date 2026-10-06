Pixalate Unveils Ad Fraud 'Clawback Warnings' Across 17.5M+ Programmatic Publishers To Equip SSP Inventory Quality Teams For Publisher Screening & Due Diligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Functioning like an Amazon-style high-return label for publisher inventory, the monthly updated label draws on transactions monitored across 745 global ad exchanges to flag CTV apps, mobile apps, and websites, including ads.txt-verified publishers, that exceed ad fraud clawback thresholds observed across multiple seller paths LONDON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today introduced the ad industry's first Clawback Warning label in its Media Ratings Terminal (MRT). The label marks CTV apps, mobile apps, and websites with Invalid Traffic (IVT) disputes reported against them. Drawing on Pixalate's view of 745 global ad exchanges, the label gives SSPs and exchanges a new data point to research before onboarding a publisher. Pixalate evaluates 17.5 million+ CTV apps, mobile apps, and websites in the MRT and refreshes the warning monthly over a rolling 12-month window, so it reflects ongoing activity rather than a one-off report. The warning complements the risk ratings and labels Pixalate already publishes for each app and website. How SSPs and Exchanges Can Use the Clawback Warning to Reduce Risk

Waterfall detection: Spot publishers that may sell higher-quality traffic through some SSPs and lower-quality traffic through others, especially in international markets.

Cross-Ad Exchange screening: See clawbacks reported across other supply paths.

Onboarding due diligence: Research a new publisher's apps and websites for clawbacks before the inventory enters the marketplace. Continuous monitoring: Check supply already in the marketplace each month for new clawbacks reported by buyers.

How Bad Actors Use the 'Waterfall' Approach to Hide IVT Low IVT on one exchange doesn't automatically make a publisher safe to work with. Publishers can waterfall their inventory, selling higher-quality traffic through some SSPs and lower-quality traffic through others, especially in international markets, and each exchange sees only its own disputes. Like Amazon's "Frequently Returned Item" label, which asks shoppers to check product details and reviews before buying, the Clawback Warning flags additional risk factors encouraging SSPs and exchanges to research a publisher before onboarding. How It Works

Input: Apps and websites named in clawbacks filed through Pixalate's Clawback Tool, plus third-party clawback submissions reviewed against supporting evidence before inclusion.

Lookback: A rolling 12-month window, matching the lookback period of Pixalate's Clawback Tool, refreshed monthly. Output: The Clawback Warning label on the app's or website's MRT page, with a month-by-month record of clawbacks and a months-affected count (e.g., 4 of 12).

The warning is meant to help SSPs and exchanges make more informed onboarding decisions, and it is a prompt to look closer rather than a verdict. Pixalate applies it automatically and removes it once an app or website goes 12 months without a reported clawback; no party can add or remove it manually. The MRT shows how many months were affected, not who filed each clawback, and reports the warning separately from impression-level IVT measurement. System Metrics

Specification Parameter System Data CTV apps, mobile apps, and websites evaluated 17.5 million+ Global ad platforms covered 745 App stores covered Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, LG TV Lookback window Rolling 12 months Update frequency Monthly Data sources Pixalate Clawback Tool; third-party clawback submissions



Availability

The Clawback Warning label is live today in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal at ratings.pixalate.com on CTV app, mobile app, and website pages. Pixalate's Clawback Tool is available to Pixalate Analytics clients.

Contact Pixalate to learn more.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

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Disclaimer

The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared (including in the Clawback Tool) is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this information and any associated data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.” Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”