The SBB Research Group Foundation Names September 2026 Grant Finalists: Be The Miracle, Chicago Council On Science And Technology, Partnership For Change And Hope

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Illinois-area charities as the September 2026 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):



Be The Miracle (Chicago, IL) empowers young people to become leaders in their communities and break the cycle of violence. Through mentorship and opportunities for personal and professional growth, the organization helps youth build confidence, purpose, and the skills to shape a stronger future for themselves and their communities.



Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST) (Chicago, IL) connects Chicago's STEMM sector with the public, serving as a trusted provider of science and technology education for all ages and communities. Since its 2007 founding, C2ST has hosted more than 430 programs, featuring nearly 900 experts, in partnership with almost 300 organizations. The programs include TED-style talks, Science Speakeasies, and neighborhood-based STEAM programming.

Partnership for Change and Hope (Chicago, IL) is a community development corporation that strengthens families and communities by connecting residents to practical resources across four focus areas: food access and wellness, workforce readiness and career pathways, education and life skills, and youth and family development.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.



About the SBB Research Group Foundation



The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.



Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email:...

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

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