Suewallst Reminds Innventure, Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 27, 2026 - INV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innventure told investors that Accelsius was on a path to a $100 million annualized revenue run rate and cash flow positivity by the end of 2026. Nine months later, the Company suspended those targets and disclosed that the deployment site for its flagship 300MW DarkNX project was no longer available.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

INV shares fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 on August 14, 2026. This followed a previous decline of $0.54 per share, or 8.42%, on May 28, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 27, 2026.

The Promise

The Company projected a commercial breakout. A March 4, 2026 press release stated that Accelsius "is projected to be cash flow positive by year end 2026," supported by a sales pipeline the Company described as exceeding $1 billion and by an agreement with DarkNX to deploy NeuCool technology across a new 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada. A March 30, 2026 investor presentation described the DarkNX agreement as "proceeding as expected with initial deliveries expected in 2026" and pointed to more than $50 million in first quarter 2026 bookings as evidence of a "commercial inflection point."

The Reality

Results revealed a different picture. On August 13, 2026, Innventure suspended its previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets, and its Form 10-Q stated that "the deployment site identified in the DarkNX purchase order is no longer available" and that the project had been removed from Accelsius' internal bookings.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Promised: cash flow positive at Accelsius by year-end 2026. Actual: 2026 revenue and cash flow targets suspended on August 13, 2026.

Promised: a path to a $100 million annualized revenue run rate anchored by the DarkNX agreement. Actual: Accelsius reported approximately $1.5 million in 2025 revenue.

Promised: the DarkNX project was proceeding with initial deliveries in 2026. Actual: the deployment site was disclosed as no longer available and the project was removed from bookings.

Promised: improving financial discipline across operating companies. Actual: an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, widened from $18.4 million. Promised: DarkNX was a "funded" data center developer. Actual: a May 28, 2026 research report alleged there was "zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project."

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends that the gap demonstrates the Company's 2026 targets lacked a reasonable basis because the DarkNX agreement was allegedly unlikely to come to fruition, and that investors purchased INV securities at prices that did not reflect that alleged risk.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges Innventure's 2026 revenue and cash flow targets rested on a 300MW agreement the Company later removed from its bookings entirely." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INV Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the INV lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Innventure, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the DarkNX agreement to deploy Accelsius' NeuCool technology across a 300MW AI data center campus and the resulting 2026 revenue and cash flow targets during the Class Period. When the Company suspended those targets and disclosed that the DarkNX deployment site was no longer available and the project had been removed from internal bookings, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Innventure, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused significant stock declines on both May 28, 2026, and August 14, 2026.

Q: What court was the INV class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do INV investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my INV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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