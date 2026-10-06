YSS Shareholder Alert: October 30, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In York Space Systems Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former employees allege York's "modular" and "scalable" satellite platform was in fact built on a made-to-order, described by one as "false advertising," while shareholders who bought at the $34.00 IPO price saw the stock fall more than 70%.

YSS INVESTOR ALERT

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

York raised approximately $583.4 million selling 18.5 million shares at $34.00 in its January 2026 offering, on a business that drew 96% of fiscal 2025 revenue from a single government customer. Shares have since traded as low as $9.33, a decline of roughly $24.67 per share, or more than 70%. The Court has set October 30, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The central selling point here, a mature and modular satellite platform, is described very differently in the complaint than it was in the Company's offering materials, and shareholders are entitled to have that question tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Modular Platform Concentration Behind the SDA Pitch

The lawsuit asserts that offering and annual report language promoted "a differentiated suite of spacecraft solutions with proven, common technologies" and a "modular, backward-compatible design approach" that maximized common components and scalability. As alleged, former employees described a different reality, stating that "everything is made to order" and that there were "no platforms that are just hanging out ready to go." One former employee quoted in the May 11, 2026 research report called the pitch "false advertising."

What Management Allegedly Knew About the Platform Claims

The action claims the same architecture marketed as repeatable was paired with mission and payload software that was not finished before launch, with debugging performed after satellites reached orbit. A former software engineer is quoted saying the team was "way behind schedule in terms of a lot of the mission functionality" and planned over on-air updates once on orbit.

Modular Architecture Claims in Defense Space Contracting



Modular satellite buses are marketed as pre-engineered platforms needing only payload integration, which compresses delivery timelines and lowers unit cost.

Program offices weigh those representations heavily in multi-vehicle awards, because schedule certainty is a core procurement criterion.

York positioned itself as the volume prime, stating it had supplied the most satellites to the PWSA "at roughly half the price of competitors."

Where hardware is built to order rather than drawn from inventory, cost advantages reflect repetition rather than a mature modular design. Investors allege they valued YSS on a scalability narrative that former employees say did not exist in practice.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the YSS Lawsuit

Q: What is the YSS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 30, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did YSS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately more than 70%, a decline of roughly $24.67 per share, after the halt to third tranche SDA Transport Layer funding and research alleging York's satellites launched without fully functional mission software were disclosed. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the YSS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges York Space Systems Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the functionality and readiness of its satellite software and the maturity of its purportedly modular, scalable platform during the Class Period. When the Tranche 3 funding halt and the allegations regarding incomplete mission software were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do YSS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my YSS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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