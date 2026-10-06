Appfolio Names 2026 Futureist Award Winners, Recognizing Leaders Creating Brighter Futures For Their Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual FUTUREist Awards recognize AppFolio customers advancing housing access, community impact, and leadership









SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced the recipients of its 2026 FUTUREist Awards during the closing keynote at FUTURE: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio. The third annual awards recognize current AppFolio customers who are expanding housing access, strengthening local communities, and creating enduring positive change through leadership.

The FUTUREist Awards reflect AppFolio's belief that performance and purpose reinforce one another. When real estate operators deliver for their teams, residents, and investors, they build greater capacity to strengthen the communities they serve. As part of this year's program, AppFolio will contribute $75,000 to nonprofits selected by the award recipients.

The 2026 FUTUREist Award winners and runners-up are:



FUTU RE ist in Community: Focus Property Management supports Wisconsin residents facing unexpected hardship, from financial strain and major life events to back to school needs, through Focus Cares, its resident support initiative. Focus Cares brings the company's mission of“Improving People's Lives” to life by supporting residents beyond the buildings they call home. Runners-up are PJ Morgan Real Estat and Ascend Real Estat and Property Management.

FUTU RE ist in Housing: AGB Real Estate expands housing access for young adults aging out of foster care and people emerging from chronic homelessness in Nashville. In partnership with I Am Next, AGB developed Greenview Apartments, a 120-unit supportive-housing community, and allows residents to move in while voucher paperwork is processed. Since 2024, AGB has housed approximately 280 people coming out of chronic homelessness and 70 young adults aging out of foster care. Runners-up are Integrated Asset Management and West Indianapolis Development Corp. FUTU RE ist in Leadership: Artcraft Management advances its mission to“Repair the World One Community at a Time” in Virginia and Florida through service, sustainability, and housing advocacy. In the past year, team members contributed more than 1,200 volunteer hours, supported local organizations and school-supply drives, and received paid time for individual volunteer service. Runners-up are Red Door Management and Dean Callan & Company Property Management Services.



“I've had the privilege of working alongside AppFolio customers for many years and have seen firsthand the care and intention they bring to their work,” said Katelyn Graumann, vice president and chief of staff to the CEO at AppFolio.“This year's FUTUREist Award winners are a powerful reminder of that. The extraordinary impact real estate leaders can have beyond the buildings they manage – on residents, on communities, on people's lives – is something I am incredibly proud of. Their commitment is creating tangible change and helping build a more connected, thriving future.”

To learn more about the winners and their stories, visit the FUTUREist Awards page. Customers interested in the 2027 awards can join the interest list to be notified when submissions open.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

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