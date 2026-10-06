Meridian Gives Accounting Firms A Live View Of Every Client Close With The Month-End Dashboard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dashboard tracks every client from missing inputs through review and delivery, updating automatically as the work gets done

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilot today announced the Month-End Close Dashboard for Meridian, its AI operating system for accounting firms. The Month-end Close Dashboard is a unified, always up-to-date view of month-end processing across an accounting firm's entire client list. It shows which clients are waiting on input data, which closes Meridian is processing, which books are ready for review, and which have gone to the client.

As work moves through Meridian, the dashboard updates with it. Managers can see the actual state of the close without asking preparers to update a separate project tracker or practice management tool.

What the Month-end Close Dashboard shows

The dashboard groups clients by close stage and shows checklist progress, deadlines, owners, blockers, and alerts across the firm's full client list:



Prepare: The close is waiting for one or more required inputs, such as a bank statement or a payroll file

In progress: The Close Agent is executing the client's checklist

Review: Meridian has completed the close and is checking its work. The accountant can now access Meridian's flux analysis, flagged exceptions, business insights, and supporting evidence Done: The accountant has reviewed, approved, and delivered the month-end close package to the client

The client list can be filtered by status or team member. Each client shows step-level progress and, when blocked, the specific dependency that needs to be resolved. Instead of sitting in a generic open queue, it's easy to see when a client is awaiting a particular statement, connection, payment input, or client response.

Firms decide when work begins

From the dashboard, firms can choose how each close begins. A close can be started manually, or Meridian can be configured to start automatically as soon as all of a client's data dependencies are satisfied. For firms using automatic runs, clients move from Prepare to In Progress as data inputs become available, which means the dashboard may already contain books in Review by the time the team logs in on the first of the month.

Status that updates with the work

The checklist and dashboard are two views of the same workflow. When an input is missing, the dashboard shows what is missing. When Meridian begins a step on the checklist, finishes it, or flags an issue, the client's status changes in tandem to reflect the work done. Keeping the dashboard current is now a byproduct of completing the close instead of an additional manual task for the team.

Review starts with finished work

Before a close reaches Review, Meridian runs the firm's standard QA steps and any checks configured for that client. It performs flux analysis, surfaces exceptions, and identifies business insights that may be worth discussing with the client. The accountant starts Review with what Meridian did across the ledger along with completed books, supporting workpapers, flagged exceptions, and the evidence behind the work.

Available now

The Month-End Close Dashboard is available now as part of Meridian. Meridian helps accounting firms run recurring work such as month-end close, delegate ad hoc accounting work, coordinate client requests, and manage work across the firm. Firms can see Meridian in action at meridian.pilot.com/demo.

About Meridian

Meridian is the AI operating system for accounting firms. It automates the month-end close while keeping accountants in control of review and final judgment. Built inside Pilot and refined across more than 200,000 months of books for 8,000 businesses, Meridian combines AI with deterministic accounting software and the operating knowledge Pilot has built over nearly a decade. Meridian is fully integrated with QuickBooks Online today with support for additional ledgers coming soon. Learn more at

Contacts

Maebellyne Ventura

VP, Marketing

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at