Migrating To Bigcommerce Without Losing SEO, Order History Or B2B Pricing



Search rankings, historical orders and customer pricing are each handled separately from the product catalog when a store moves to BigCommerce.

Optimum7 now reviews those items, along with connected systems, before development starts. Optimum7 has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations since 2007.

Miami, FL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum7 has formalized a prelaunch risk review for companies planning a BigCommerce migratio. It covers the parts of a store that a standard catalog import leaves behind: existing URLs and search visibility, order history, B2B pricing rules and connected systems.

Optimum7 runs the review during migration planning, before production cutover. It applies to stores coming from Shopify, Magento and Adobe Commerce, WooCommerce, Volusion, Miva, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and custom platforms. Stores with several customer groups, ERP-fed pricing or custom storefront features get a deeper review of the business rules behind them.

Most of the firm's work is for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators, where pricing and ERP data tend to be the hardest pieces to move.

"Everyone plans for the catalog," said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7. "We spend our time on the pricing rules, order history and old URLs that still bring in sales, and we test every one before the old store goes offline."

Redirects and Search Visibility

Redirect planning starts with a crawl of the live store, with traffic and rankings deciding which URLs come first. Every changed URL points straight to its new page, without redirect chains. Titles, meta descriptions, canonical tags and structured data are checked at the same time, in line with Google Search Central's guidance for site moves.

After launch, indexation and crawl errors are compared with the pre-migration baseline to catch missed pages.

Order History and Data Checks in Staging

BigCommerce imports historical orders through its API, not through the control-panel import used for products and customers. Order history therefore gets its own plan.

Products, variants, customers, orders and custom fields are mapped to BigCommerce and loaded into a staging store. Optimum7 compares the migrated records with the source system and checks that the links between them held. Each order should still belong to the right customer, each customer to the right pricing group.

At cutover, a final sync picks up any orders and records created while the migration was underway.

B2B Pricing and Custom Features

A B2B store may run on customer-specific prices, price tiers, account catalogs, quote and approval workflows or freight rules. Optimum7 documents each of them before BigCommerce development begins. The team then decides how BigCommerce will handle it: native features, an app, an integration or custom code.

Retail stores have their own versions of this, such as product configurators, vehicle fitment search and non-standard checkout flows. Each one is recorded as it works today, rebuilt on BigCommerce and tested against that record.

ERP and Connected Systems

The review lists every system tied to the current store and which one owns each type of data. Depending on the business, that can include ERP, product information management, CRM, payments, tax, shipping, subscriptions and marketplaces.

A distributor running pricing and inventory out of its ERP needs more than a working connection. It needs to know which system is the source of truth after launch, and that data flows the right way. Optimum7 tests those workflows before cutover.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What happens to orders placed while a store is migrating to BigCommerce?

Answer: The current store stays live while the new one is built, so orders keep coming in. A final sync at cutover moves those orders to BigCommerce before customers are switched over.

Question: How does a Shopify to BigCommerce migration work?

Answer: It starts with an inventory of products, variants, customers, orders, content and custom data. Shopify metafields are mapped to BigCommerce fields, its API or a custom build. Changed URLs get redirects, and the new store is validated before launch.

Question: Can custom Magento or Adobe Commerce features move to BigCommerce?

Answer: Not automatically. Each feature is documented first, including the business rule behind it. It is then rebuilt with native BigCommerce features, an app, an integration or custom code, and tested against how it worked before.

Question: Does the existing store have to shut down during a BigCommerce migration?

Answer: No. The new store is built and tested separately while the current one keeps selling. The switch happens at cutover, with the final data sync, domain changes and launch checks handled together. Timing depends on the current platform and hosting setup.

Companies considering a move to BigCommerce can request a free migration evaluation through Optimum7's ecommerce migration service.

Sources: Google Search Central, Site Moves and Migrations; BigCommerce, Importing and Exporting Orders.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci / CEO Optimum7...