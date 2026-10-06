CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: CACEIS And Edmond De Rothschild Expand Their Asset Servicing Partnership In Luxembourg

CACEIS and Edmond de Rothschild expand their Asset Servicing partnership in Luxembourg

Luxembourg, 6 October 2026 – CACEIS and Edmond de Rothschild announce a strategic Asset Servicing partnership that deepens their cooperation in Luxembourg.

Since 2013, CACEIS has been performing a range of Account-Keeping, Custody and Fund Administration activities for Edmond de Rothschild in Luxembourg.

Under this new agreement, CACEIS will acquire the entirety of Edmond de Rothschild's third-party Asset Servicing business in Luxembourg and Asset Servicing activities for Edmond de Rothschild's Private Equity and Infrastructure funds.

This deal makes CACEIS a strategic partner for Edmond de Rothschild in Luxembourg and is fully aligned with CACEIS' objective to act as a key leader in the European market.

This robust partnership will enable both groups to co-design bespoke service offerings for the dedicated funds in the liquid and illiquid space. Such offerings will combine Edmond de Rothschild's expertise in Private Banking and Asset Management with CACEIS' market-leading Asset Servicing capabilities.

Jean-Pierre Michalowski, CEO of the CACEIS group, said,“Building on the trust we have earned from Edmond de Rothschild since 2013, we are ready to deepen our commercial relationship and help drive consolidation in the European asset servicing market. The funds and the new clients will benefit from our group's global network, our extensive product offering and our ongoing technology investments that are raising the bar for servicing, efficiency and security across the industry.“

Yves Stein, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Europe added,“This agreement marks a new chapter in our long-standing relationship with CACEIS. It will allow us to focus on the development of our Private Banking and Asset Management activities, including a broad range of services for liquid and illiquid dedicated funds, while relying on the capabilities of a trusted, historic asset servicing partner.”

The transaction is subject to the approval by Luxembourg's CSSF; its terms have not been disclosed. It is consistent with the Crédit Agricole Group targets in terms of return on investment. Its impact on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A is non-significant.

About CACEIS

CACEIS is the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole dedicated to asset managers and institutional investors. Through offices across Europe, North and South America and Asia, CACEIS offers a broad range of services covering execution, clearing, forex, securities lending, custody, depositary, fund administration, fund distribution support, middle-office outsourcing and issuer services.

CACEIS is a consolidator in the European asset servicing market and posts sustained growth in its business activities. The group holds €5.9 trillion in assets under custody and €3.7 trillion in assets under administration (figures as of 31 December 2025).



About Edmond de Rothschild

Edmond de Rothschild is an investment house founded on the conviction that, when harnessed for the good of the real economy, wealth can have a meaningful impact and help to rejuvenate the concept of progress.

Driven by a culture of financial foresight for nearly three centuries, Edmond de Rothschild specialises in private banking and asset management, boasting recognised expertise in its main business lines of: wealth management, wealth engineering, life insurance, services for independent wealth managers, corporate finance, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, liquid strategies, and fund administration. The 100% family ownership structure gives the investment house real independence, serving to align with the interests of its clients and fostering the emergence of financial solutions adapted to the specific needs of a client base of families, entrepreneurs and institutional investors. At 31 December 2025, the Edmond de Rothschild Group had over CHF 198 billion in assets under management and a robust balance sheet with a solvency of 19.1%. With more than 2,800 employees in 35 global locations, it ranks as a key player in the main markets where it operates, including Geneva, Luxembourg, Paris and Monaco.

Edmond de Rothschild is at the heart of a unique ecosystem of businesses ranging from farming, wine-making and hospitality to family philanthropic activities, the Gitana offshore racing team and the perfume house Caron.

Press Contact CACEIS

Claude Michaux

Tel.: +352 47 67 2792

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Press Contact Edmond de Rothschild

Fany de Villeneuve

Tel.: +33 6 46 24 69 38

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