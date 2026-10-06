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Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital As Of September 30, 2026


2026-10-06 12:02:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
composing the share capital as of September 30, 2026

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, October 6, 2026

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights 1 Net total number of voting rights2
September 30, 2026 37,117,772 37,117,772 37,077,785

Investor Relations Contact
... / + 33 1 30 23 42 64


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).


2 Excluding treasury shares


Attachment

  • GTT Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 2026

MENAFN06102026004107003653ID1111769308



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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